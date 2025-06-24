Exclusive | Dilip Doshi Was Only Next To Bishan Bedi: Madan Lal

Kolkata: He wasn't a quintessential genius in the true sense of the term. But former India left-arm orthodox spinner Dilip Doshi, who died of heart ailments in London on Monday, is remembered for his knowledge and success with the tweaking of the red cherry. Perhaps, Doshi was born at the wrong time, like many others, before and after him. Doshi claimed 114 wickets in 33 Test matches and the owner of 898 first-class scalps.

Born in Gujarat's Rajkot, Dilip Doshi relocated to Kolkata to play for Bengal for a majority of his first-class career and subsequently making his India Test debut against Australia in Chennai in 1979. It was soon after one of the greats of Indian cricket history, late Bishan Singh Bedi, also a left-arm spinner, bid adieu to the game.

The shadow of a great like Bedi delayed his international appearance till the age of 32. But in whatever time he got a chance in the 22 yards, he made a significant contribution that will be remembered through the annals of Indian cricket history.

"He is the best left-arm spinner we have had after Bishan Paji (Bishan Singh Bedi)," Doshi's long-time teammate and India's World Cup-winner seamer Madan Lal told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

The shadow of Bedi though couldn't keep him out of the fence for long. Even at 32, he was good enough for international cricket and has left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. "His record speaks for himself. He was a very good bowler with a lot of discipline. His knowledge about the game was fantastic, he could read the situations well," Madan Lal went on.

Collage: Madan Lal, late Dilip Doshi and Ahok Malhotra (ETV Bharat and Madan Lal Facebook Account, Ashok Malhotra Facebook Account)

Leaving cricket aside, the other aspects of his character are also well appreciated among the fraternity. "He was very immaculate with dress sense and cricket gears. One more thing that separates him from many is his nature of being helpful," the former India seaming all-rounder remembered.

Recapitulating an anecdote, Madan Lal fondly remembered that in his first Duleep Trophy match, how Doshi had made him blush. "I got dismissed in the first delivery he bowled which was quite humiliating for me," he recalled.

Besides being a thorough professional, Doshi's knowledge about the game and discipline surprised his another teammate and former Bengal captain Ashok Malhotra.

"Both Dilip Da and I came from small cities. He used to make me aware about the city life and how I should carry myself. That was good learning for me," Malhotra told ETV Bharat.

"It is so sad to learn about his demise...He was a wonderful and humble man. He always used to tell me 'Be your own man and don't depend on anyone else'. I have toured with him and all I can say is it was a delight to share the dressing room with Dilip Da. Remembering him, I can say that he was a thorough gentleman. As the saying goes that cricket is a gentleman's game, but I say that gentlemen are dead or they don't play cricket anymore," Malhotra said.

File photo of former BCCI Secretary Niranjan Shah (ETV Bharat)

Besides India cricketers, Doshi had a great friend and admirer in former first-class cricketer and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Niranjan Shah, who is also based out of Rajkot. Shah was shocked to hear the news from the left-arm spinner's son Nayan Doshi immediately after he passed away in London.

"I still couldn't come to terms after getting the news. We were great friends since the very beginning. Though he used to stay in Kolkata, we were in constant touch and he used to visit me whenever he was on vacation to Rajkot...His demise is a personal loss for me. Dilip was more of a brother than and friend to me," Shah said in a choking voice.