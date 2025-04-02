ETV Bharat / sports

Digvesh Singh Fined 25% Match Free For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Singh celebrates with teammates after dismissing Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday ( IANS )

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants mystery spinner Digvesh Singh has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the team's game versus Punjab Super Kings here on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the third over of the run chase when Digvesh dismissed Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya, who was caught by Shardul Thakur, and he then made a gesture towards the batter which was deemed inappropriate.

The IPL in a media statement issued late on Tuesday night said, "Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday."

"Digvesh Singh admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement added.