Digvesh Singh Fined 25% Match Free For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants mystery spinner Digvesh Singh has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the team's game versus Punjab Super Kings here on Tuesday.
The incident happened in the third over of the run chase when Digvesh dismissed Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya, who was caught by Shardul Thakur, and he then made a gesture towards the batter which was deemed inappropriate.
The IPL in a media statement issued late on Tuesday night said, "Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday."
"Digvesh Singh admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement added.
For the record, Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants, in their first home game, as they chased the 172-run target with utmost ease. Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets and 22 balls to spare as they rode on Prabsimran Singh's blazing 69 off 34 balls, which was laced with 3 boundaries and as many sizes.
Punjab Kings skipper and star batter Shreyas Iyer to played his part to perfection by scoring an unbeaten 52 off just 30 balls and finished the game in style with a towering six.
Earlier put into bat, Lucknow Super Giants managed to put 171 for 7 on the board, which was not enough.