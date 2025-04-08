Digvesh Rathi Brings Out New Check Book Celebration After Dismissing His Idol Narine Despite Fines

Kolkata: Despite getting fined in a row for his celebration from the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi brought out new signature celebration. Rathi continued his good form against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata as he got the wicket in his very first over.

The wrist spinner dismissed his idol Sunil Narine for 30 (13), getting him holed out at long off, providing his side a much needed breakthrough. The wrist spinner then unveiled his new celebration as he made a gesture of writing on the ground.

Earlier, Rathi was fined for the second time on the trot for repeating his notebook celebration against Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Naman Dhir. The 25-year-old was fined 50% of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, he received his first demerit point for his celebration after dismissing Priyansh Arya against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Apart from his celebrations, Rathi has been in exceptional form in the IPL 2025 so far, having taken seven wickets from five innings so far at an average of 18.14 and an economy of 7.47. He shone for LSG in the first game of the season itself, registering figures of 2/31 in four overs and later picked 2/30 against PBKS. However, both of his performances came in a losing cause.