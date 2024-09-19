Diet Chart For India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test Revealed, Players To Get Food Based On Five Different Themes

Kanpur: The first test match between India and Bangladesh is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The second test match of the series will be played at the historic Green Park Stadium of the city and all the arrangements for the stay of the teams will be made at Hotel Landmark located in the Civil Lines of the city.

Thus, the players' favourite food and many other types of dishes will be prepared for them in the hotel itself. The players' diet chart is conveyed to the hotel's head chef Balram Singh and now the head chef has started preparing the players' food along with his team.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent on Thursday, Head Chef Balram Singh said that for five consecutive days, the players will be fed food on five different themes. Which includes Awadhi, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Coastal and other themes. Apart from this, if the players suddenly order any dish or drinks from breakfast, we will make that available to them as well.

Sugarcane and ABC juice will be given at breakfast

Head chef Balram Singh said that we will serve sugarcane juice, apple, beetroot and carrot juice to the players for breakfast. This will make them feel refreshed. We will have an avocado smoothie for the players. No artificial drinks or any other products will be given. The juice will also be given in pulp form. Complete care will be taken of the health of the players.

Khichdi will be made of moong dal

Head chef Balram Singh said that sometimes if the health of the players suddenly deteriorates or they do not want to eat food as per the diet chart, then we will give them moong dal khichdi as a light meal. Head chef Balram Singh claimed that the players of the Indian and Bangladesh teams will go back happy to their own country. He said we have been feeding the players for the last several years.