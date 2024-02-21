Dhruv Jurel Hopes to Meet Dhoni Again during Ranchi Test

Ranchi: India’s wicket-keeping sensation Dhruv Jurel, who made his debut in Rajkot Test against England, wants to relive his fanboy moment by meeting the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the fourth Test against England here, starting from Friday.

Jurel, who scored flawless 46 runs in India's first innings, has met Dhoni only once during his first year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2021. However, he aspires to meet Dhoni again and pick his brains as much as possible.

On Tuesday, BCCI posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter featuring the 26-year-old, who said, “It is always my dream to meet Mahi bhai. The last time I met him was in the IPL, but I wanted to meet him in India jersey. Whenever I spoke to him, I got to learn some things and that helped a lot in my cricket. I will try to meet Mahi bhai in Ranchi and talk to him.”

Jurel recollected his first meeting with Dhoni during IPL 2021.

"I was just watching him and stood up, like 'is this MS Dhoni standing in front of me'. That was the first time I interacted with MS Dhoni, so I was just pinching myself, 'Is this a dream?' I met him in 2021, I guess, my first year of IPL," he added.

"I asked him, 'can I have one photo with you' and we clicked a photo. He gave me one advice -- just go out, watch the ball and play," the right-handed batter commented.