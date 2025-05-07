ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni To Miss Game Against KKR? Skips Practice Session For 2 Days In Row

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni opted not to train ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), raising concerns about his fitness. However, CSK's bowling coach Eric Simons confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will play the game in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. Simons explained why the 43-year-old had reduced his training as the season heads towards its business end.

Dhoni skipped training sessions in Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday, even as his teammates took to the nets at the iconic Eden Gardens. "Yes, he's expected to play tomorrow," Simons said while speaking to the press in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"With regard to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he's ready.