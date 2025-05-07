ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni To Miss Game Against KKR? Skips Practice Session For 2 Days In Row

Captain MS Dhoni will play Wednesday's game against Kolkata Knight Riders, confirmed Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons.

Captain MS Dhoni will play Wednesday's game against Kolkata Knight Riders, confirmed Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons.
MS Dhoni To Miss Game Against KKR? Skips Practice Session For 2 Days In Row (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 12:52 AM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni opted not to train ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), raising concerns about his fitness. However, CSK's bowling coach Eric Simons confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will play the game in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. Simons explained why the 43-year-old had reduced his training as the season heads towards its business end.

Dhoni skipped training sessions in Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday, even as his teammates took to the nets at the iconic Eden Gardens. "Yes, he's expected to play tomorrow," Simons said while speaking to the press in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"With regard to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he's ready.

"So, no issues. He just knows when he is prepared and when he's not."

Speculation about Dhoni playing his last competitive match at Eden Gardens - one of the most memorable venues of his career - has been rife. Although Dhoni has not spoken about retirement, rumours suggest that the CSK captain might not continue playing in the IPL beyond this season.

Earlier in the season, Dhoni was asked by Danny Morrison whether he would play next year. The legendary cricketer opted to duck the bouncer, hinting he was taking it one match at a time.

