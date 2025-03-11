Dhanashree Verma Restore Photos With Yuzvendra Chahal Amidst Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvesh

Hyderabad: Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has restored her pictures with her estranged 0 husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She restored the photos days after Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahavash at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. Also, there have been rumours of a divorce between the two.

Earlier, Dhanushree had removed all her pictures with Yuzvendra from her social media handle, fuelling divorce rumours. However, she has restored all the photos, including their dates, outings, brand collaborations, weddings and other special occasions when the two clicked pictures together.

Also, Dhanashree shared a cryptic post on Monday on Instagram after Chahal’s pictures with RJ Mahavash went viral on the internet. Her post read ,"Blaming women is always in fashion,” which triggered another round of discussion in the world of the internet.

The duo got married in 2020 and filmed Instagram Reels together very often. However, the duo reportedly filed for divorce in 2024. Dhanashree archived all her pictures and videos with Chahal last year, which fueled rumours of the split between the two. Even their wedding pictures from 2020 were not there on her social media handle. On Monday, she archived all the photos from the past, and it has now fuelled a discussion on the Internet.

Also, there was a report going on in recent times claiming that the duo had filed for divorce in court, and Dhanashree demanded Rs 60 crore in alimony. Her family clarified later that no such demands were made.