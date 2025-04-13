Devdutt Paddikal Achieves Unique Feat During RR vs RCB Match

Jaipur: Southpaw batter Devdutt Paddikal became the only third batter to score 1000 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He achieved a significant milestone during the clash between RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday, April 14.

Rahul Dravid (1132), who led RCB in the inaugural season of the IPL, was the first Indian to breach the 1000 runs mark. Former skipper and leading run-getter of the IPL history, Virat Kohli (8676), became the second Indian to attain the feat.

The 24-year-old crossed the landmark in his 35th match for RCB. He scored an unbeaten 40 off just 28 balls as the Royal Challengers chased down a modest 174-run target. The southpaw is the seventh player in IPL history to go past 1,000 runs for RCB after Dravid, Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Jacques Kallis.

Paddikal made his IPL debut in 2020 but was released from the squad in 2021 in the mega auction. He returned to RCB this year and has been excellent with the bat so far. In 35 matches, the left-hander has racked up 1,003 runs from 35 matches at an average of 30.39 for RCB. His strike-rate reads 126.64 (one century and six half-centuries).