Devajit Saikia Replaces Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary

Former Assam wicketkeeper Devajit Saikia has been elected as the new BCCI secretary, replacing current ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Former Assam wicketkeeper Devajit Saikia has been elected as the new BCCI secretary, replacing current ICC Chairman Jay Shah.
Devajit Saikia Replaces Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Mumbai: Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia has replaced Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, as the secretary of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Saikia took over the position nearly a month after Jay Shah took over the chairman's position in the International Cricket Council (ICC). Notably, Jay Shah assumed the ICC Chairman role on December 1, 2024, and became the youngest Indian to take up this job.

Saikia's first task as the secretary was to attend the review meeting about India's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia alongside BCCI president Roger Binny.

Devajit Saikia, hailing from Assam, has a diverse background that encompasses careers in cricket, law, and administration. He was a former first-class cricketer, having played four matches between 1990 and 1991 as a wicketkeeper. Although his cricket career was relatively brief, he managed a total of 53 runs and achieved 9 dismissals.

After his cricketing days, Saikia pursued a career in law. He began practising as a lawyer at the age of 28 in the Gauhati High Court. After his legal career, he also secured jobs in the Northern Frontier Railways and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through sports quotas.

Saikia's entry into cricket administration began in 2016 when he became one of the six vice presidents of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) under the presidency of Hemanta Biswasarma, who is now the Chief Minister of Assam. He later became the ACA secretary in 2019.

Jay Shah is expected to attend the SGM as a special invitee of the BCCI.

With Saikia’s promotion to the secretary position, the Joint Secretary post in BCCI remains vacant. The board will need to conduct another election to fill the vacant position.

1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny continues to be president and Rajiv Shukla vice-president.

JAY SHAH BCCI SECRETARY DEVAJIT SAIKIA JAY SHAH NEW BCCI SECRETARY DEVAJIT SAIKIA BCCI SECRETARY

