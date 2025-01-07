ETV Bharat / sports

Devajit Saikia Set To Become BCCI Secretary; Prabhtej Singh Bhatia To Be Next BCCI Treasurer

BCCI will elect a new secretary and treasurer in the Special General Meeting to be held on Sunday.

Devajit Saikia BCCI Secretary
File Photo: BCCI Logo (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia and Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh's (CSCS) Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are set to be appointed in two crucial positions in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Saikia is set to be elected unopposed as the BCCI secretary while Bhatia is all set to be named as the BCCI treasurer. The announcements will be made in a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday, January 12 to be held by BCCI.

Saikia will replace Jay Shah in the role as the latter became ICC Chairman and so the position was vacated. Bhatia will replace Ashish Shelar in the role of treasurer.

Saikia, who has been acting as interim secretary after Shah’s exit from the BCCI and Bhatia filed their nominations two days back.

Saikia will represent the Assam Cricket Association as per the draft of the electoral list. Also, the board will need to fill in the vacated position of the joint secretary now.

Who is Devajit Saikia?

Saikia is a former Assam cricketer who has played in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy (for Under-23) and Ranji Trophy. He has appeared in four first-class matches in 1990-91. Also, he has played for East Zone with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

He conducted The first-ever women’s inter-district cricket tournament in Assam while working as secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). He has also worked as the General Secretary of the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA).

