Former Assam Cricketer Devajit Saikia Appointed As BCCI’s Acting Secretary After Jay Shah

Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the acting secretary of BCCI replacing Jay Shah after he took over as new ICC president.

Devajit Saikia was appointed as BCCI acting secretary (Devajit Saikia Facebook handle)
Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia has been named as the acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) according to sources. He will replace BCCI president Jay Shah who recently took over the reigns as ICC chairman. Board president Roger Binny used his constitutional powers for the appointment. Saikia worked as a joint secretary at BCCI earlier.

Binny appointed Saikia in a stop-gap arrangement till the time when a permanent secretary will be appointed under BCCI rules and regulations. In a letter addressed to Sakia Binny cited clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution for the transfer of the powers.

“The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases,” the letter mentioned, quoted PTI.

"Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb.”

Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah took over as ICC chairman on December 1 so his position was vacant. Jay Shah worked as the BCCI secretary from October 2019 onwards. He worked on different facets during his stint like giving special emphasis on domestic cricket and providing an equal pay scale for both male cricketers and female cricketers.

