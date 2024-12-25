Vinod Kambli To Get Financial Aid Of ₹5 Lakh From Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation

Thane: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is admitted to Akriti Hospital in Thane district as he suffered clots in his brain. Deputy Chief Minster Ekanth Shinde has come forward to the rescue of the former Indian cricketer and his OSD (Officer on Special Duty) asked his well-being. Also, he asked the Akriti Hospital doctors to take special care of the former Indian opener.

Aid through the Shinde Foundation

MP of Kalyan Constituency and son of Eknath Shinde, Dr Shrikant Shinde has announced a financial aid of ₹5 Lakhs. The assistance will be provided through Dr Shrikant Shinde's foundation. The financial aid will be provided next week and Shrikant Shinde has assured some more aid will be provided for the Indian cricketer.

Cricketer Vinod Kambli expressed thankfulness for the assistance he got.

Kambli faced health issues earlier

A video of Vinod Kambli surfaced on social media on August 10. It showed that Kambli was having trouble while walking. Two individuals were helping him to walk properly. Also, during an event of unveiling of the Ramakant Acharekar memorial. During the event, he was seen getting emotional after meeting his childhood friend and teammate in the Indian team Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli has played 17 Tests and scored 1084 runs with an average of 54.20 and has amassed 2477 runs with an average of 32.59. The left-handed batter has been in the news recently due to his health issues.