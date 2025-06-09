ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi Test Moved To Kolkata As BCCI Releases Revised Schedule For Upcoming Home Season

Hyderabad: Kolkata's Eden Gardens and Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will swap their allocated Test matches against West Indies and South Africa respectively during India's upcoming home season, the BCCI announced on Monday.

Delhi was set to host the opening Test against South Africa from November 14-18, but it will now host the second Test against West Indies starting October 10.

However, the BCCI release doesn't mention the reason for the venue change. But, it is understood that air pollution levels in mid-November in the Delhi become a health hazard. On previous occassion, when India played a Test match against Sri Lanka few years back, the visiting team fielders were wearing masks and a few reportedly suffered from breathing problems.

It is also understood that BCCI's Cricket Operations team collated the AQI data over the past few years and decided that venue swap is a viable option. India's home season starts with two WTC Tests against West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad, followed by the Delhi Test.

India then play a full three format series against South Africa starting with two Tests, followed by three ODIs and five T20 Internationals across various Indian venues.

While Kolkata hosts the opening Test against the Proteas, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will become the latest Test venue as the second Test will be played from November 22 to 26.