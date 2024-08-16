ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi Premier League T20: When And Where To Watch For Free, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 is set to commence on Saturday and many superstar cricketers including Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni and Harshit Rana will also feature in the tournament which is expected to be a blockbuster. Read the article to know all the details.

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 is set to commence on Saturday and many superstar cricketers including Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni and Harshit Rana will also feature in the tournament which is expected to be a blockbuster. Read the article to know all the details.
Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Harshit Rana (IANS)

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 will be held from August 17 to September 8, 2024, featuring six teams in the men’s edition and four teams in the women’s edition, all representing different zones of Delhi and vying to become the first franchise to lift the winner's trophy.

The six participating teams include the South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and the East Delhi Riders. Four teams—South Delhi Superstarz, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders—will also compete in the Women's Delhi Premier League T20.

The teams will play 30 matches in the league stage, facing each other twice, before four teams advance to the Playoffs. The top four teams will compete in two semi-final matchups, with the winners advancing to the final of the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20. The women's edition’s group stages will commence on September 2.

The opening match will feature Purani Dilli 6 against the South Delhi Superstarz. All matches of the tournament will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The men's tournament will showcase key players such as Rishabh Pant (Purani Dilli 6), Ishant Sharma (Purani Dilli 6), Navdeep Saini (West Delhi Lions), Anuj Rawat (East Delhi Riders), Ayush Badoni (South Delhi Superstarz), Yash Dhull (Central Delhi Kings), and Harshit Rana (North Delhi Strikers), among others.

Full teams (Men's):

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull, Prince Choudhary, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Yogesh Sharma, Money Grewar, Keshav Dabas, Shaurya Malik, Saurav Dagar, Aryan Rana, Siddhant Bansal, Rajneesh Dadar, Sumit Kumar, Kaushal Suman, Deepesh Balyan, Vishant Bhati, Dhruv Kaushik, Ajay Gulia

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dabas, Pranav Rajvanshi, Manan Bhardwaj, Yash Bhatia, Yatish Singh, Aman Bharti, Yajas Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Anirudh Choudhary, Shivam, Yatharth Singh, Sidhhartha Solanki, Dhruv Chauhan, Yuvraj Rathi.

West Delhi Lions: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Yugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Ibrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Raunak Waghela, Agrim Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Bhagwan Singh, Ansh Choudhary, Sagar Khatri, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Rishabh Rana, Lakshaya Sangwan

Full teams (Women's):

East Delhi Riders: Nilanchal Nerwal, Priya Gaur, Ishika, Priya Punia, Pragya Rawat, Priya Mishra, Shreya Sharma, Madhu, Kashish, Saachi, Ashmeet Kaur, Anushka Singh, Mallika Khatri, Vanshika Lila, Shivani, Jyoshi Nain, Himanshi Rai, Pratika Rawal

South Delhi Superstars: Riya Soni, Nishika Singh, Medhavi Bidhuri, Aarti Kumari, Mitali, Sumiti Soni, Tanisha Singh, Neha Puri, Chelcy Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Chhavi Gupta, Vrinda, Manju Godara, Nidhi Mahto, R Priyadarshini, Anshu Nagar, Ekta Bhadana, Shivani Yadav

North Delhi Strikers: Riti Tomar, Riya Kondal, Monika, Bharti Rawal, Urvashi Gupta, Goyinka Sharma, Aashi Saxena, Upasana Yadav, Antra Sharma, Soni Yadav, Reshika Beniwal, Sonia Lohia, Mansi Sharma, Kritika Gaghda, Sonia Khatri, Ayushi Soni, Nazma, Riya Shokeen

Central Delhi Queens: Laxmi Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Mayuri Singh, Ria Sharma, Vandana Chaturvedi, Shivi Sharma, Mahi Chauhan, Deeksha Sharma, Meenakshi Vashishat, Armeet Kaur, Akanshi Singh, Mitali R, Neha Chillar, Sonia, Rishika, Taniska Rana, Aujasvie, Chanchal

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Delhi Premier League T20 - live coverage and broadcast:

What: Delhi Premier League T20 - Purani Dilli 6 vs. South Delhi Superstarz

When: August 17, 2024

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 8:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 2

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 will be held from August 17 to September 8, 2024, featuring six teams in the men’s edition and four teams in the women’s edition, all representing different zones of Delhi and vying to become the first franchise to lift the winner's trophy.

The six participating teams include the South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and the East Delhi Riders. Four teams—South Delhi Superstarz, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders—will also compete in the Women's Delhi Premier League T20.

The teams will play 30 matches in the league stage, facing each other twice, before four teams advance to the Playoffs. The top four teams will compete in two semi-final matchups, with the winners advancing to the final of the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20. The women's edition’s group stages will commence on September 2.

The opening match will feature Purani Dilli 6 against the South Delhi Superstarz. All matches of the tournament will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The men's tournament will showcase key players such as Rishabh Pant (Purani Dilli 6), Ishant Sharma (Purani Dilli 6), Navdeep Saini (West Delhi Lions), Anuj Rawat (East Delhi Riders), Ayush Badoni (South Delhi Superstarz), Yash Dhull (Central Delhi Kings), and Harshit Rana (North Delhi Strikers), among others.

Full teams (Men's):

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull, Prince Choudhary, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Yogesh Sharma, Money Grewar, Keshav Dabas, Shaurya Malik, Saurav Dagar, Aryan Rana, Siddhant Bansal, Rajneesh Dadar, Sumit Kumar, Kaushal Suman, Deepesh Balyan, Vishant Bhati, Dhruv Kaushik, Ajay Gulia

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dabas, Pranav Rajvanshi, Manan Bhardwaj, Yash Bhatia, Yatish Singh, Aman Bharti, Yajas Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Anirudh Choudhary, Shivam, Yatharth Singh, Sidhhartha Solanki, Dhruv Chauhan, Yuvraj Rathi.

West Delhi Lions: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Yugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Ibrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Raunak Waghela, Agrim Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Bhagwan Singh, Ansh Choudhary, Sagar Khatri, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Rishabh Rana, Lakshaya Sangwan

Full teams (Women's):

East Delhi Riders: Nilanchal Nerwal, Priya Gaur, Ishika, Priya Punia, Pragya Rawat, Priya Mishra, Shreya Sharma, Madhu, Kashish, Saachi, Ashmeet Kaur, Anushka Singh, Mallika Khatri, Vanshika Lila, Shivani, Jyoshi Nain, Himanshi Rai, Pratika Rawal

South Delhi Superstars: Riya Soni, Nishika Singh, Medhavi Bidhuri, Aarti Kumari, Mitali, Sumiti Soni, Tanisha Singh, Neha Puri, Chelcy Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Chhavi Gupta, Vrinda, Manju Godara, Nidhi Mahto, R Priyadarshini, Anshu Nagar, Ekta Bhadana, Shivani Yadav

North Delhi Strikers: Riti Tomar, Riya Kondal, Monika, Bharti Rawal, Urvashi Gupta, Goyinka Sharma, Aashi Saxena, Upasana Yadav, Antra Sharma, Soni Yadav, Reshika Beniwal, Sonia Lohia, Mansi Sharma, Kritika Gaghda, Sonia Khatri, Ayushi Soni, Nazma, Riya Shokeen

Central Delhi Queens: Laxmi Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Mayuri Singh, Ria Sharma, Vandana Chaturvedi, Shivi Sharma, Mahi Chauhan, Deeksha Sharma, Meenakshi Vashishat, Armeet Kaur, Akanshi Singh, Mitali R, Neha Chillar, Sonia, Rishika, Taniska Rana, Aujasvie, Chanchal

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Delhi Premier League T20 - live coverage and broadcast:

What: Delhi Premier League T20 - Purani Dilli 6 vs. South Delhi Superstarz

When: August 17, 2024

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 8:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 2

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI PREMIER LEAGUE WHERE TO WATCHDELHI PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STREAMINGDPL T20 ARUN JAITELY STADIUMPURANI DILLI VS DELHI SUPERSTARZDELHI PREMIER LEAGUE T20 TELECAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.