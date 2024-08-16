ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi Premier League T20: When And Where To Watch For Free, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 will be held from August 17 to September 8, 2024, featuring six teams in the men’s edition and four teams in the women’s edition, all representing different zones of Delhi and vying to become the first franchise to lift the winner's trophy.

The six participating teams include the South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and the East Delhi Riders. Four teams—South Delhi Superstarz, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders—will also compete in the Women's Delhi Premier League T20.

The teams will play 30 matches in the league stage, facing each other twice, before four teams advance to the Playoffs. The top four teams will compete in two semi-final matchups, with the winners advancing to the final of the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20. The women's edition’s group stages will commence on September 2.

The opening match will feature Purani Dilli 6 against the South Delhi Superstarz. All matches of the tournament will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The men's tournament will showcase key players such as Rishabh Pant (Purani Dilli 6), Ishant Sharma (Purani Dilli 6), Navdeep Saini (West Delhi Lions), Anuj Rawat (East Delhi Riders), Ayush Badoni (South Delhi Superstarz), Yash Dhull (Central Delhi Kings), and Harshit Rana (North Delhi Strikers), among others.

Full teams (Men's):

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull, Prince Choudhary, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Yogesh Sharma, Money Grewar, Keshav Dabas, Shaurya Malik, Saurav Dagar, Aryan Rana, Siddhant Bansal, Rajneesh Dadar, Sumit Kumar, Kaushal Suman, Deepesh Balyan, Vishant Bhati, Dhruv Kaushik, Ajay Gulia