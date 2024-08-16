Delhi Premier League T20: When And Where To Watch For Free, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 will be held from August 17 to September 8, 2024, featuring six teams in the men’s edition and four teams in the women’s edition, all representing different zones of Delhi and vying to become the first franchise to lift the winner's trophy.
The six participating teams include the South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and the East Delhi Riders. Four teams—South Delhi Superstarz, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders—will also compete in the Women's Delhi Premier League T20.
The teams will play 30 matches in the league stage, facing each other twice, before four teams advance to the Playoffs. The top four teams will compete in two semi-final matchups, with the winners advancing to the final of the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20. The women's edition’s group stages will commence on September 2.
6️⃣ Teams, 1️⃣ League: Meet the Contenders ⚔️🔥— Delhi Premier Legue T20 (@delhi_t20) August 3, 2024
📣 Get ready for the ultimate showdown as these powerhouse teams gear up for an epic season of the Delhi Premier League T20 🏏🤩#DelhiPremierLegueT20 #DPLT20 #DelhiCricket #Cricket. pic.twitter.com/OPNAHeOvLe
The opening match will feature Purani Dilli 6 against the South Delhi Superstarz. All matches of the tournament will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 😍🫶— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 17, 2024
You just can’t miss 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭'𝐬 return to his den, the 𝐴𝑟𝑢𝑛 𝐽𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑙𝑒𝑦 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑢𝑚 🏟️🏠
Catch him live in #AdaniDPLT20 🏆👀 Book your tickets now 🎟️ 👉 https://t.co/6HXDAKpOF9… pic.twitter.com/tzkxCQL69Z
The men's tournament will showcase key players such as Rishabh Pant (Purani Dilli 6), Ishant Sharma (Purani Dilli 6), Navdeep Saini (West Delhi Lions), Anuj Rawat (East Delhi Riders), Ayush Badoni (South Delhi Superstarz), Yash Dhull (Central Delhi Kings), and Harshit Rana (North Delhi Strikers), among others.
🎙️🗣️ Presenting the 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧-𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙙 commentary panel for #AdaniDPLT20 🤩— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 16, 2024
Catch the action-packed inaugural season live from August 17 on Jio Cinema & Sports18 2 📺#AdaniDelhiPremierLeagueT20 #DilliKiDahaad pic.twitter.com/uB5uyF5GGH
Full teams (Men's):
South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia
Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.
Central Delhi Kings: Yash Dhull, Prince Choudhary, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Yogesh Sharma, Money Grewar, Keshav Dabas, Shaurya Malik, Saurav Dagar, Aryan Rana, Siddhant Bansal, Rajneesh Dadar, Sumit Kumar, Kaushal Suman, Deepesh Balyan, Vishant Bhati, Dhruv Kaushik, Ajay Gulia
North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dabas, Pranav Rajvanshi, Manan Bhardwaj, Yash Bhatia, Yatish Singh, Aman Bharti, Yajas Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Anirudh Choudhary, Shivam, Yatharth Singh, Sidhhartha Solanki, Dhruv Chauhan, Yuvraj Rathi.
West Delhi Lions: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Yugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Ibrahim Ahmad Masoodi.
East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Samarth Seth, Pranav Pant, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Raunak Waghela, Agrim Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Bhagwan Singh, Ansh Choudhary, Sagar Khatri, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Rishabh Rana, Lakshaya Sangwan
Full teams (Women's):
East Delhi Riders: Nilanchal Nerwal, Priya Gaur, Ishika, Priya Punia, Pragya Rawat, Priya Mishra, Shreya Sharma, Madhu, Kashish, Saachi, Ashmeet Kaur, Anushka Singh, Mallika Khatri, Vanshika Lila, Shivani, Jyoshi Nain, Himanshi Rai, Pratika Rawal
South Delhi Superstars: Riya Soni, Nishika Singh, Medhavi Bidhuri, Aarti Kumari, Mitali, Sumiti Soni, Tanisha Singh, Neha Puri, Chelcy Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Chhavi Gupta, Vrinda, Manju Godara, Nidhi Mahto, R Priyadarshini, Anshu Nagar, Ekta Bhadana, Shivani Yadav
North Delhi Strikers: Riti Tomar, Riya Kondal, Monika, Bharti Rawal, Urvashi Gupta, Goyinka Sharma, Aashi Saxena, Upasana Yadav, Antra Sharma, Soni Yadav, Reshika Beniwal, Sonia Lohia, Mansi Sharma, Kritika Gaghda, Sonia Khatri, Ayushi Soni, Nazma, Riya Shokeen
Central Delhi Queens: Laxmi Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Mayuri Singh, Ria Sharma, Vandana Chaturvedi, Shivi Sharma, Mahi Chauhan, Deeksha Sharma, Meenakshi Vashishat, Armeet Kaur, Akanshi Singh, Mitali R, Neha Chillar, Sonia, Rishika, Taniska Rana, Aujasvie, Chanchal
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Delhi Premier League T20 - live coverage and broadcast:
What: Delhi Premier League T20 - Purani Dilli 6 vs. South Delhi Superstarz
When: August 17, 2024
Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Time: 8:30 PM onwards
Live streaming in India: JioCinema
TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 2