Delhi Premier League: 'This' Star Bollywood Celebrities Will Perform At Grand Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 - DPL 2024 is all set to commence on Saturday, August 17 and will start with a grand opening ceremony followed by the highly intense cricket action-packed tournament opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The league is organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and is expected to be a thrilling cricket event in the Capital city of India, featuring a few cricket icons of the state.

The DPL T20 will feature six men's teams and four women's teams, promising an exciting cricket spectacle. The tournament will begin with a grand opening ceremony that will be as electrifying as the matches themselves.

Star rapper Badshah and actress Sonam Bajwa will be the main attractions at the opening ceremony. Badshah will bring his high-energy performance, blending Punjabi folk with contemporary beats, while Sonam Bajwa will add charm and showcase dance prowess to the celebration.

The ceremony will also display Delhi's rich cricketing history and diverse culture through a fusion of traditional and modern performances, appealing to both cricket enthusiasts and casual viewers.

Following the opening ceremony, the DPL T20 will kick off with an exciting encounter between Rishabh Pant's Purani Dilli 6 and Ayush Badoni's South Delhi Superstarz at 8:30 PM IST.

The league includes a total of 40 matches, with 33 in the men's category and 7 in the women's category, spread across 23 days of non-stop cricketing action. All Delhi Premier League matches and the opening ceremony will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecast on Sports18.