DPL 2024: Priyansh Arya Smashes 6 Sixes; Badoni's 165 Guides South Delhi To 308/5 - Highest Total In Franchise Cricket

Delhi: South Delhi served a display of sensational batting to the spectators in the Delhi Premier League with a mammoth total of 308/5. The team clocked the highest score in franchise cricket and also inked their second-highest total in T20 cricket.

Skipper Ayush Badoni chose to bat after winning the toss against but the team suffered an early blow while batting first. South Delhi was reduced to 13/1 but Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni joined forces after that to add 286 runs for the second wicket which became the highest partnership for any wicket. Priyansh played a knock of 120 runs while Badoni orchestrated a knock of 165 runs. Their partnership helped the team post 308/5 on the scoreboard and the inning broke several records.

South Delhi posted highest total in the franchise cricket surpassing Sunrisers Hyderabad's previous record of 287/3 in the recent edition. Also, the duo of Priyansh and Badoni's partnership of 286 runs for the second wicket became the highest partnership in the T20 cricket for any wicket. L Yamamoto-Lake and K Kadowaki-Fleming Japan had the previous record to their name with a stand of 258 runs for the opening wicket in the match against China.

Priyansh Arya Hits 6 Sixes

Priyansh joined the elite club of batters hitting six sixes in the T20 cricket during the game as he smashed a maximum on each delivery bowled by Manan Bhardwaj in the 12th over. He sent the first ball of the over beyond the boundary fence at long-off. He then hit a six over deep mid-wicket and followed it with a big hit over long-on. He also became the third Indian to hit six sixes in an over after Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri. Also, he became the fourth batter to hit six maximums in domestic league.

Earlier, Ross Whitely (2017), Hazratullah Zazai (2018) and Leo Carter (2020) had hit sixes in a single over in domestic T20 leagues.

Following are the records scripted in the match.

1. Ayush Badoni-Priyansh Arya stitched a highest Partnership in T20 cricket for any wicket in history - 286, earlier it was between Japanese openers, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming - 258

2. 2nd Highest total in T20 cricket history - 308.

3. Most sixes by an individual in a T20 innings - Ayush Badoni (19), earlier Sahil Chauhan of Estonia had that record with 18 sixes.

4. Third highest individual score in T20 cricket history- Ayush Badoni 165 (55), SR - 300, earlier this record belonged to Hamilton Masakzada of Zimbabwe in domestic cricket 162.

5. Most sixes hit by a team in one innings of a T20- 31 sixes hit by South Delhi Superstarz.