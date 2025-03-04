Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Olympian Sushil Kumar

Delhi: The Delhi Court granted regular bail to Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar Murder Case on Tuesday. He got the bail after spending a period of over three and a half years in custody.

Justice Sanjeev Narula approved the bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, and there were two sureties of the same amount. The Indian Olympian is going to trial for the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who was allegedly beaten at the Chhatrasal Stadium in May 2021. He later succumbed to the injuries, and the controversial case was in the limelight for a long period.

The 41-year-old’s legal representatives, advocates R S Malik and Sumeet Shokeen, put forth the argument that their client has spent more than three and a half years in custody. They also highlighted the fact during the argument that 30 out of 186 prosecution witnesses have been examined in the last three years.

Notably, he was granted an interim bail for seven days in July 2023 for knee surgery.

A video of Shushil beating Dhankar had surfaced on social media. After this, Delhi Police arrested him and those with suspicion on them. Subsequently, the North West Delhi District Court framed murder charges against the Indian wrestler and 17 others.

The Indian wrestler had an illustrious career, winning a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics held in Beijing and a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics held in London. However, the case found him at the centre of the controversy with multiple victims involved in the case, but the primary focus of the investigation is on Dhankar’s death.