ETV Bharat / sports

Will Virat Kohli Do 'Kantara' Celebration In Delhi?

After taking revenge against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur with a very interesting celebration, will Virat Kohli replicate Kantara celebration as he returns his home ground, Arun Jaitely Stadium which KL Rahul did after Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Arun Jaitely Stadium has been a great hunting ground for Kohli. He also knows the stadium in and out, having played majority of his domestic cricket at this venue. He has amassed 483 runs in 10 innings at an average of 69 while striking at 145.5.

The last year's Orange Cap winner, Virat Kohli, is once again in race and is placed second, averaging 65.33. However, unlike RCB, this time other batters have played role and shone whenever they were under pressure. Phli Salt (239), Devdutt Paddikal (230), skipper Rajat Patidar (222), and Tim David (165) all of these batters have taken the responsibility to bat on high strike rate with Kohli taking charge of batting till the last ball.

RCB are unbeaten away from home so far, and recently secured their first victory at home as well. The confident Patidar-led side will hope to maintain their away record this season and achieve the top spot in the points table with 14 points to their name.

On the other hand, Axar Patel's leadership is the biggest plus for the Delhi Capitals (DC) this season. There were question about how he will lead the franchise, but he has used his resources pretty well and didn't let affect his performance with both, bat and ball.

In addition to this, KL Rahul's redemption as T20 batter has bolstered their batting lineup. Rahul has displayed impeceble blend of caution and aggression, aiming to bat at a great strike rate and bat longer. His knock at Chinnaswamy was a statement to all those who were questioning his intent coming into the tournament.

Halfway through the season, Rahul is DC's top scorer with 323 runs at a strike rate of 153.80, despite missing two matches due to his child's birth, heading into the RCB clash on the back of an unbeaten 57 against his former side, Lucknow Super Giants.