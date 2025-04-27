Will Virat Kohli Do 'Kantara' Celebration In Delhi?

After taking revenge against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur with a very interesting celebration, will Virat Kohli replicate Kantara celebration as he returns his home ground, Arun Jaitely Stadium which KL Rahul did after Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
Arun Jaitely Stadium has been a great hunting ground for Kohli. He also knows the stadium in and out, having played majority of his domestic cricket at this venue. He has amassed 483 runs in 10 innings at an average of 69 while striking at 145.5.
The last year's Orange Cap winner, Virat Kohli, is once again in race and is placed second, averaging 65.33. However, unlike RCB, this time other batters have played role and shone whenever they were under pressure. Phli Salt (239), Devdutt Paddikal (230), skipper Rajat Patidar (222), and Tim David (165) all of these batters have taken the responsibility to bat on high strike rate with Kohli taking charge of batting till the last ball.
RCB are unbeaten away from home so far, and recently secured their first victory at home as well. The confident Patidar-led side will hope to maintain their away record this season and achieve the top spot in the points table with 14 points to their name.
On the other hand, Axar Patel's leadership is the biggest plus for the Delhi Capitals (DC) this season. There were question about how he will lead the franchise, but he has used his resources pretty well and didn't let affect his performance with both, bat and ball.
In addition to this, KL Rahul's redemption as T20 batter has bolstered their batting lineup. Rahul has displayed impeceble blend of caution and aggression, aiming to bat at a great strike rate and bat longer. His knock at Chinnaswamy was a statement to all those who were questioning his intent coming into the tournament.
Halfway through the season, Rahul is DC's top scorer with 323 runs at a strike rate of 153.80, despite missing two matches due to his child's birth, heading into the RCB clash on the back of an unbeaten 57 against his former side, Lucknow Super Giants.
Apart from Rahul, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel all have played some crucial knocks with the willow. Even Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam have played cameos down the order whenever required. Axar Patel's strike rate of 202 against spin is the second highest among batters who have faced at least 50 balls this season. Nicholas Pooran tops the list by striking at 268.
They also have very settled bowling lineup featuring the likes of Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera. Henceforth, fans can expect a cracker of a game here.
Head-To-Head
Since 2021, DC have won only two out of seven matches against RCB. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC have lost six and won four against RCB.
Pitch Report
Both games at Kotla have been high scoring, but spinners like Kuldeep and Vipraj, who've tossed the ball up and turned it, have earned wickets. Spin has claimed 13 wickets, conceding 9.1 runs per over, compared to 10.2 by pacers. With dew likely, the team batting first will need a big total.
Probable Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing XI: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player: Faf du Plessis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal,
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma