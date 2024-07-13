ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi Capitals Part Ways With Ricky Ponting As Head Coach

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

Following Delhi Capitals' disappointing outing in this year's Indian Premier League season, the franchise has part ways with their head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting after prolonged seven years.

Following Delhi Capitals' disappointing outing in this year's Indian Premier League season, the franchise are likely to part ways with their head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting after prolonged seven years.
Ricky Ponting (IANS)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have decided to part ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven years since the franchise failed to end its quest for an elusive IPL silverware, sources privy to development have informed.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup winning captain of Australia, came on board in 2019 and while the team reached its maiden final in 2021, the performance in the following years have not matched the promise the team has.

"The top brass of Delhi Capitals have intimated Ricky that they aren't happy that the team didn't win a championship in seven years and they are trying to look at rejigging the support staff. He won't be continuing next year," a source close to DC management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that those who are in charge wanted Ponting to be more involved in the auction process and team building, rather than joining a couple of weeks before the start of IPL.

It is there to be seen whether DC hire a new head coach or ask Team Director Sourav Ganguly to double up as the head coach. Praveen Amre, the hardworking assistant coach, is set to continue.

The DC co-owners JSW and GMR group are scheduled to have a meeting either at the end of this month or early next month to discuss the road ahead.

The players' retention is another issue that will be up for discussion and if the number stays at four, then DC will have no option but to let go one among Australia's Jake-Fraser McGurk or South Africa's Tristan Stubbs with only one overseas slot available.

As far as the Indian core is concerned, the choices are pretty straight forward skipper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav provided they are ready to be retained.

In 2025, there is a mega auction on cards and there is every possibility that a few retainable stars from each franchise would want to be back in auction pool to check their real market rates.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Almost Embarrassed’; Ponting Blasts Delhi Capitals’ Disappointing Performance

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have decided to part ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven years since the franchise failed to end its quest for an elusive IPL silverware, sources privy to development have informed.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup winning captain of Australia, came on board in 2019 and while the team reached its maiden final in 2021, the performance in the following years have not matched the promise the team has.

"The top brass of Delhi Capitals have intimated Ricky that they aren't happy that the team didn't win a championship in seven years and they are trying to look at rejigging the support staff. He won't be continuing next year," a source close to DC management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that those who are in charge wanted Ponting to be more involved in the auction process and team building, rather than joining a couple of weeks before the start of IPL.

It is there to be seen whether DC hire a new head coach or ask Team Director Sourav Ganguly to double up as the head coach. Praveen Amre, the hardworking assistant coach, is set to continue.

The DC co-owners JSW and GMR group are scheduled to have a meeting either at the end of this month or early next month to discuss the road ahead.

The players' retention is another issue that will be up for discussion and if the number stays at four, then DC will have no option but to let go one among Australia's Jake-Fraser McGurk or South Africa's Tristan Stubbs with only one overseas slot available.

As far as the Indian core is concerned, the choices are pretty straight forward skipper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav provided they are ready to be retained.

In 2025, there is a mega auction on cards and there is every possibility that a few retainable stars from each franchise would want to be back in auction pool to check their real market rates.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Almost Embarrassed’; Ponting Blasts Delhi Capitals’ Disappointing Performance
Last Updated : 4 hours ago

TAGGED:

DELHI CAPITALSIPL 2024RICKY PONTINGDELHI CAPITALS COACH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.