Delhi Capitals Reclaim No. 1 Spot After Super Over Win Against Rajasthan Royals

Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul ( AP )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : April 17, 2025 at 12:08 AM IST | Updated : April 17, 2025 at 12:20 AM IST 4 Min Read

New Delhi: Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the super over in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley stadium here. Needing 12 runs in the super over, DC got them in four balls with KL Rahul scoring 7 off 3 balls and Tristan Stubbs finishing the game with a humongous six on a lone ball he faced. Earlier, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the innings for the Rajasthan Royals while chasing 189. Samson and Jaiswal took on Mukesh Kumar in the second over, hitting him for 15 runs. Jaiswal charged the veteran pacer Mitchell Starc in the third over, smashing him for 19 runs with two fours and a six on the trot. After getting hammered by RR batters Mohit Sharma produced an opportunity in the fifth, Samson mis timed a slower ball which went straight up, but Ashutosh Sharma dropped it. After the drop catch, Samson opened his arms and smashed a four and a six to Vipraj Nigam in the last over of the powerplay. RR skipper got retired hurt in the sixth over, due to a stiff back. Riyan Parag joined Jaiswal in the middle, RR finished their power-play on 63/0, Yashasvi Jaiswal 27*. DC skipper Axar Patel cleaned up Parag for 8 (11) in the ninth over, Nitish Rana joined Jaiswal. Jaiswal brought up his fifty in the 12th over. Kuldeep Yadav removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 14th over for 51 (36), his innings included three fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper/batter Dhruv Jurel joined Nitish Rana in the middle.

Tristan Stubbs dropped a straightforward catch of Nitish Rana off Axar Patel's bowling in the 15th over. Nitish Rana took on Axar Patel in the 15th over, hitting him for 16 runs. He continued to attack as he smashed a six and a four off Kuldeep Yadav in the 16th over. Dhruv Jurel finally opened his arms and smashed a six off Mohit Sharma's over, Rana brought up his second fifty of this IPL edition in the 17th over. Starc removed Nitish Rana for 51(28) in the 18th over; his innings included six fours and two sixes. Shimron Hetmyer joined Jurel in the middle. RR required nine runs from the last over. Starc bowled a brilliant over, giving only eight runs. The match went to a super over. RR batted first in the super over, Riyan Parag and Hetmyer came out in the middle, Starc was bowling the super over for DC, Parag got run out on a free hit on the fourth ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal came next to bat, and he also got run out. RR finished on 11 runs, setting a target of 12 for DC. KL Rahul and Trishan Stubbs came to bat for DC, and Sandeep Sharma was bowling the super over for RR. Rahul and Stubbs finished the match in 4 balls. Earlier, a strong middle-order performance led by skipper Axar Patel and South African Tristan Stubbs propelled the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a solid 188/5 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After being asked to bat first, the Capitals made a flying start with opener Abhishek Porel taking charge early. He was particularly harsh on Tushar Deshpande, smashing 23 runs in the second over. However, Delhi's momentum took a hit when Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for 9 to Jofra Archer, and Karun Nair followed soon after without troubling the scorers. Porel, undeterred, stitched together a valuable 63-run partnership with KL Rahul, who made a composed 38 before falling to Archer--his second scalp of the innings. Porel narrowly missed a half-century, dismissed for 49 off 37 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six, by Wanindu Hasaranga. The Capitals then found impetus through their captain. Axar Patel smashed 34 off just 14 balls, peppering the boundary with four fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Alongside Stubbs, Axar stitched a 41-run stand that kept the scoreboard ticking. Stubbs anchored the final flourish, finishing unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls, which included two boundaries and two sixes. He targeted Sandeep Sharma in the final over, collecting 12 runs himself as the pacer leaked 19 in total, helping DC close on a high. Stubbs also shared an unbeaten 42-run partnership with Ashutosh Sharma (15*) in the death overs, ensuring Delhi finished with a competitive total. For the Royals, Archer stood out with figures of 2/32, while Hasaranga and Theekshana chipped in with a wicket apiece. (with agency inputs)

Last Updated : April 17, 2025 at 12:20 AM IST