Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Munaf Patel Fined 25% Of Match Fee For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the intense against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here on Wednesday, April 16.

The match went down to the wire with DC winning the edge-of-the-seat thriller in a Super Over following both teams were tied at 188 runs after 20 overs.

The former India pacer "admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," said an IPL statement.

"Munaf Patel, Bowling Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday," said the statement. Munaf, the statement said, had "accepted the Match Referee's sanction".

However, the statement did not mentioned exact offence made by Munaf. However, as per the observation, he might be penalised for his argument with a match official after the former India pacer was not allowed to send a player into the middle to convey his message.

Munaf, who had represented Mumbai Indians during his playing days, was appointed DC bowling coach in November last year ahead of the IPL 2025 season replacing James Hopes, who joined former DC head coach Ricky Ponting at Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Article 2.20 covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game and are not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct.

"...Article 2.20 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) the use of an illegal bat or illegal wicket-keeping gloves; and (b) failure to comply with the provisions of clause 6.3 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions," the IPL Code of Conduct states.

"...the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. The person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence)."