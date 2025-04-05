KL Rahul's Fifty & Collective Bowling Performance Propel DC To Outplay CSK

Chennai: KL Rahul's fifty and excellent bowling display from Delhi Capitals guided them to their third win in the row in the ongoing IPL 2025 season on Saturday. Axar Patel-led DC defeated five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium here and are comfortably seating at the top of the points table with 6 points in three games. On the other hand, with just one win and three losses, CSK has slid down to the eighth spot.

KL Rahul continued his brilliant run against CSK, smashing his first half-century for DC. He amassed 77 off 51 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes, striking at 150.98. In reply, DC bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals as they restricted CSK to 158/5. Vipraj Nigam picked up two wickets while Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar picked up a wicket apiece.

During the run chase, CSK didn't get a start they were looking for as they lost their both openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early on, leaving them reeling at 41/3 in 5.3 overs.

Vijay Shankar (11*) and Shivam Dube (5*), who came out to bat as an Impact player, took the responsibility to stitch the partnership and score some runs at a good run rate. But Dube (18 in 15 balls) once again failed to convert his state into a big score as Vipraj Nigam removed him. Ravindra Jadeja (2) couldn't stay longer and was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav as he was trapped leg before wicket.

MS Dhoni, whose parents were watching their son for the first time in Chepauk, walked to the crease and received a huge ovation from the crowd. DC bowlers were all over CSK as they needed 53 runs off last two overs, which is always going to be a tough task for any batting lineup in the world. In the end, they remained 25 runs short of the target and finished at 158/5, with Vijay (69* in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dhoni (30* in 26 balls, with a four and six).

Vipraj (2/27) was the standout bowler for DC. Starc delivered a classy spell of 1/27 and Kuldeep also took 1/30 in four overs.

Earlier, opting to bat, Delhi faced an early jolt when opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed in the very first over. However, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (33 off 20 balls) steadied the innings, taking DC past the 50-run mark during the powerplay.

Axar Patel also played a cameo scoring 21 off just 14 balls, consisting of 2 fours and a six. From there on, KL Rahul took the responsibility and increased the scoring rate. He took over current Purple Cap holder Noor Ahmad in the 15th over, smashing 17 runs with a six and two fours.

Rahul stitched a 50-run partnership with Sameer Rizvi in just 27 bowls in the 16th over, with the former being the aggressor. Rahul reached his first IPL fifty for DC in 33 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Matheesha Pathirana removed KL Rahul for 77 (51), but by the time he was dismissed the damaged was already done.

Khaleel was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, picking up two wickets in his four overs and giving away only 25 runs. His new-ball partner, Mukesh Choudhary, had a tough outing, going wicketless and giving away 50 runs in his four overs. Jadeja 1/19 and Noor 1/36 each picked a wicket, and R Ashwin 0/21 also went wicketless. Pathirana took the vital wicket of KL Rahul in his last over, finishing his spell with figures of 1/31 in his four overs.