Delhi Capitals Appoint Axar Patel As Captain Ahead Of IPL 2025

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Friday, March 14, announced the appointment of star all-rounder and the longest-serving player Axar Patel as captain ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 31-year-old joined the Capitals in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons with his ability to step up to the occasion. In the 82 matches he has donned the red and blue of the Capitals, Patel has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.09. Apart from being a live wire on the field, the all-rounder has also developed a special rapport with the Capitals’ and the Indian national team’s fans.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me,” said Axar Patel, on being appointed as the captain.

“I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward. Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega-auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group, which is also very helpful for me, and I can’t wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season for the Capitals, backed by the immense love and support of our fans,” Axar added.

A veteran of 150 IPL matches, Axar Patel has 1653 runs and 123 wickets to his name, which includes a stunning hat-trick in 2016 when he took 4 wickets in 5 balls for the Punjab franchise.

Since joining the Capitals in 2019, the 31-year-old has developed himself as a reliable all-round specialist and will work closely with the Capitals support staff that consists of Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, Mentor Kevin Pietersen, Head Coach Hemang Badani, Assistant Coach Matthew Mott, and Bowling Coach Munaf Patel.

The Delhi Capitals will kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign in Visakhapatnam on 24th March 2025 against Lucknow.