India Clean Sweep West Indies 3-0 In ODIs, Deepti Sharma Achieves Historic Milestone

Vadodara: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the Indian women to pick most fifers in the ODI format. Deepti achieved the historic milestone during the third and final ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at Kotambi Stadium here on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Deepti surpassed the left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht's tally of two five-wicket hauls in 50-over format. She picked up six wickets for just 31 runs in 10 overs to guide India to a historic win. She also became the first Indian woman cricketer to take two six-wicket hauls in one-day internationals. She become only the second women bowlers to achieve the feat after Sune Luus of South Africa.

India completed a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies with a five-wicket victory in the final Women's ODI here on Friday.

India bowled out the West Indies for just 162 runs, courtesy of Deepti and an impressive opening spell from pacer Renuka Singh, who took 4 wickets for 29 runs. Despite a shaky start, India successfully chased down the target of 163 runs in 28.2 overs.

At one point, India were reeling at 73 for 4, but Deepti's composed innings of unbeaten 39 off 48 balls helped stabilize the team and guide them to victory with plenty of overs to spare. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh finished the match unbeaten, scoring 23 runs off just 11 balls when the winning runs were hit. Ghosh finished the innings with two massive sixes in a row.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial role in easing the pressure early on, smashing a quickfire 32 runs off 22 balls before being bowled by Afy Fletcher, hitting seven boundaries. In-form opener Smriti Mandhana managed to score 4 runs and was followed by Harleen Deol. Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a steady 29 runs off 45 balls.



Earlier, choosing to bat first, Renuka Thakur tormented the West Indies with a fiery opening spell before Deepti took charge, ensuring the visitors were bowled out cheaply. Thakur and Deepti were relentless, taking all ten wickets between them.

The West Indies staged a fight back with a 97-run partnership between Chinelle Henry, who scored 61, and Shemaine Campbelle, who made 46 runs. Other than Henry and Campbell, only Aaliyah Alleyne reached double figures, making 21 runs.