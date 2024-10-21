ETV Bharat / sports

Archery World Cup Final 2024: Deepika Kumari Secures Her Fifth Silver Medal In Tournament History

Deepika Kumari suffered a defeat against Li Jiaman by 6- 0 in the final after beating Alejandra Valencia by 6-4 in the semi-final.

Archery World Cup Final
File Photo: Deepika Kumari (ANI)

Tlaxcala (Mexico): Indian archer Deepika Kumari won the silver medal in the women’s recurve event at the Archery World Cup final 2024 in Tlaxcala, Mexico on Sunday. The 30-year-old archer who competed at the Paris Olympics conceded a defeat against People’s Republic of China’s Li Jiaman by 0-6 in the final. Jaman was part of the Chinese team that won the silver medal at the Paris Games.

The tournament featured eight archers in each of the individual men’s and women’s competitions in both recurve and archery competitions. Deepika started her campaign in the quarterfinal against Yang Xiaolei by 6-0 securing a victory in straight sets. The four-time Olympian from India then followed the win with a 6-4 victory over Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia, a mixed team bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020 and women’s team bronze medallist at Paris 2024.

Deepika boasts an impressive record of winning six medals in the tournament including five silver medals and one bronze. She was the runner-up in the tournament in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2024. She bagged a bronze medal in 2018.

Deepika had made it to the Archery World Cup final on the basis of her performance in the 2024 World Cup series rankings. She had also bagged a silver medal at the Shanghai World Cup.

In the Paris Olympics, Deepika participated in the women's individual and women's team events with Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat. Her run came to an end in the quarter-final in both events.

