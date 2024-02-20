Deepfake Video of Virat Kohli Promoting Betting App Goes Viral

Hyderabad: The Centre and social media organisations are taking action to block deepfake photos and videos. But, cybercriminals releasing the deepfakes of celebrities every now and then cause embarrassment to the latter. A deepfake video of Team India's former captain and star cricketer Virat Kohli is going viral recently. It is noteworthy in that video he is promoting a betting app.

This video was created by cyber criminals, who aired Kohli's ad on a live news programme of a leading TV channel. A video clip related to an interview given by Kohli in the past was morphed and made to promote a betting app. It is like a cricketer telling how to make easy money with little investment. While this video is going viral, many netizens commented that it is fake. Kohli has yet to respond to this fake video.

It may be recalled that the deepfake videos of celebrities are causing a stir. Recently, a fake video of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar promoting a gaming app went viral, which he denied. He clarified that he was not the one in the video. "This rampant misuse of technology is problematic. Bring to the notice of the relevant authorities immediately about such videos, ads and apps wherever you see them. Social media should be vigilant and respond promptly to these complaints. It is imperative to take quick steps to stop the spread of fake information and deepfake videos," Sachin posted.

Earlier, Sachin's daughter Sara Tendulkar's deepfake photos also went viral. Movie stars Rashmika and Katrina Kaif morphing videos created a stir. The Centre has taken this seriously. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that a new law will be brought for this if necessary.

