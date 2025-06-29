ZIM vs SA: Lluhan-de-Pretorious Surpasses Javed Miandad’s 49-Year-Old Record; Tops List Of 407 Players

Hyderabad: South Africa’s Lluhan-de-Pretorious inked history in the first Test of the two-match series with a sensational knock of 153 runs in the first innings. He scripted his name in the record books on Saturday, becoming the youngest player in Test cricket to score 150 in an innings. The 19-year-old achieved the feat during the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, shattering a 48-year-old record made by former Pakistan star Javed Miandad.

Pretorious, who is aged 19 years and 93 days, played a whirlwind knock of 153 runs from 160 deliveries. Miandad was 19 years and 119 days old when he played an innings of 163 on debut against New Zealand in Lahore in 1976. He is also the youngest South African to score a Test hundred and the fifth-youngest in the history of Test cricket to score a debut ton.

Youngest to score 150+ in Test

19y 93d : Lhuan-dre Pretorius v Zimbabwe, 2025

19y 119d : Javed Miandad v New Zealand, 1976

19y 121d : Neil Harvey v India, 1948

19y 140d : Archie Jackson v England, 1929

19y 217d : Sachin Tendulkar v England, 1993

His knock came at a key moment as South Africa were reeling at 23/3 and later 55/4. The youngster then forged an alliance of 95 runs from 88 balls. Brevis made a contribution of 51 runs from 38 balls, including four sixes and registered the fastest fifty by a South African debutant.

"There were nerves when I walked in. We knew they had only two seamers, and we targeted the spinners,” Pretorius said after the play.

“I just love batting. It worked out today."

Pretorious reached to his hundred in just 112 deliveries and completed 150 in 157 balls before being dismissed by Tanaka Chivanga, who signed off the day with the bowling figures of 4/83.

South Africa signed off the opening day of the Test match on 418/9, with Corbin Bosch playing an innings of an unbeaten 100- his maiden hundred in just 124 balls. He got assistance from Kwena Maphaka (9*) while Codi Yusuf contributed with a handy 27 during a 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

However, Pretorious grabbed the limelight with his solid performance.