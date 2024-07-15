Deaf And Mute Uttar Pradesh Footballer's Talent Speaks For Itself; To Represent India In Sweden

Kanpur: Krishna Agarwal, a youth from Kanpur Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh can neither hear nor speak, yet his talent speaks for itself as he dribbles the football across the local sports ground. Agarwal is among only two players from Uttar Pradesh to be selected for the Indian football team, which will participate in the Gothia Cup 7-a-side which commenced on Sunday July 14 and will conclude on July 18 in Sweden.

Agarwal's story is nothing short of an inspiration. Krishna can neither speak nor hear since childhood, but the football talent he possesses speaks volumes and is reflected from state competitions to national tournaments. Krishna will now be seen playing for the country at the international level in Sweden.

During a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Krishna's coach Satyendra said that Krishna has a unique talent of playing football. “He has the passion to learn something as well as do something,” he said. In a bid to groom Krishna's talent, Satyendra said he himself learned a special sign language to teach Krishna football and also helped him receive proper training so that he can guide Krishna well and prepare him to play by explaining the nuances of football to him.

Coach Satyendra said that Krishna will represent the Indian Football Team in the Gothia Cup Football Tournament to be held in Sweden. Agarwal is among only two players from Uttar Pradesh to be selected in the team. “I have full faith in Krishna that he will perform well for the Indian team and will win this cup,” coach Satyendra said.

Krishna's mother Parul Agarwal said that Krishna's football journey started from Prerna Special School. “Today, he has reached this position in no time. Parul said she is very happy that Krishna has been selected in the football team to represent the country in Sweden. “I have full faith that Krishna will perform well for the Indian team and will come back victorious,” Parul said.