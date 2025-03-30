ETV Bharat / sports

Mitchell Starc's Historic Five-For, Faf Du Plessis’ Fifty Propel DC To Second Straight Win

Visakhapatnam: Star pacer Mitchell Starc’s maiden T20 five-wicket haul powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), marking their second successive victory of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season here on Sunday, March 30.

Opting to bat, SRH skittled out for 163 in 18.4 overs despite unheralded Aniket Verma’s brilliant 74 off 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s 32 off 19. Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 22 and completed 50 wickets for DC in the process.

The Aussie left-arm quick cleaned up the tail, taking two wickets in three balls in the 19th over after ripping apart the top-order inside the powerplay.

In reply, the Axar Patel-led DC chased down the target quite comfortably in just 16 overs, courtesy of a blistering start by Faf du Plessis (50 off 27) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32).

Faf was dismissed by debutant - Zeeshan Ansari. Jake Fraser-McGurk departed soon, while KL Rahul played a brief cameo before getting bowled by Ansari. Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel then ensured that there would be no further hiccups, as the Capitals got over the line in the 16th over.