David Warner In Pushpa 2? Rumours Doing Rounds On Internet; Cricketer Spotted Shooting Action Sequence

Hyderabad: David Warner’s love for Telugu cinema is evident considering the reels he often uploads on his social media handle. Also, he has expressed his fondness for ‘Pushpa’. The Australian cricketer who has recently bid farewell to international cricket was seen imitating Allu Arjun’s signature style in his reels.

Warner was seen making a reel on the Sreevalli song in the Pusha movie earlier. The video went viral across the internet back then. Also, he imitated the dialogue ‘Tagdelle’ in one of his reels and earned the attention of the Telugu fans. According to the rumour mill on the internet, film director Sukumar has decided to use his craze in Pushpa.

An image of David Warner in a white outfit is going viral amongst the netizens. The Australian cricketer is seen holding a gun of golden colour. He was spotted in Melbourne doing a film shoot.

Warner was reportedly shooting an action sequence with goons with the handgun in his hand. The presence of the film crew led foreign media outlets to suggest that he was shooting for Pushpa 2.

Ever since joining Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner has been posting reels based on various Tollywood songs and dialogues. His posts garnered him a lot of affection from social media users.

Warner boasts a stellar record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) scoring 6565 runs from 184 matches with an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77.