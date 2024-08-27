ETV Bharat / sports

'Miss One Of My Favorite Places' : David Warner Remembers His Time In Hyderabad, Shares Pic Of Charminar

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 24 hours ago

David Warner showed his bond with Indian people with a post on his social media handle. He uploaded an image of Charminar and added the caption that he is missing one of his favourite places.

File Photo: David Warner (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: Former Australian batter David Warner has a special bond with Indian cricket fans as he is the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL. The Australian cricketer used to make dance videos on Telugu movies on his social media handles. Also, he used to mimic their dialogues in his social media posts. His uploads were adored by many Indian cricket fans and became popular amongst them.

Also, he often expresses his admiration for the Indian fans and has caught their limelight once again. On his Instagram handle. the 37-year-old shared a photo of Charminar shining in the middle of colourful lights. He wrote in the caption 'Missing one of my favourite places so much.'

After this, netizens commented that Warner has an inseparable bond with Hyderabad. Also, the fans opined that it would be good if Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Warner in the upcoming mega action.

Warner has represented SRH between 2014 to 2021. During the period, SRH became champions in 2016 under his leadership. The left-handed batter played a total of 95 matches for the franchise across eight editions. He amassed 4014 runs with a strike rate of 142.59 but he was left out of the squad by SRH before the IPL 2022 and Delhi Capitals (DC) bought him in the auction. The franchise came under a lot of scrutiny back then for not backing such an important player.

As Warner often keeps posting around Allu Arjun's movies and songs, the two occasionally greet each other online and also wish each other a birthday. He had also imitated the of Pushpa's movie 'Taghedele' dialogue several times on the ground.

