David Miller: The Undisputed 'Killer' Of White-Ball Cricket Without A Test Cap

David Miller, the hard-hitting left-hander from South Africa, holds an international cricket record he might not have wished for. With 302 appearances across One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is), Miller is the player with the most international matches without featuring in a Test match. The closest to this unique feat is retired West Indian cricketer Kieron Pollard, who played 224 white-ball internationals but never featured in Test side.

Despite his first-class credentials, including an average of 36.32 in 63 matches with six centuries, Miller never made it to South Africa’s Test squad. This was largely due to a golden era of South African batting that featured stalwarts like legendary skipper Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, and Faf du Plessis. Realising the chances of donning the whites, Miller retired from first-class cricket in 2018, opting to focus entirely on limited-overs formats.

Miller’s decision paid off as he became one of the most sought-after players in global franchise cricket. Nicknamed "Killer Miller" by fans, he has represented 22 teams worldwide, earning a reputation as a match-winner with the bat and a livewire in the field. He is one of rare breed of players who can field at any position. Notably, Miller is one of only four players to score over 3,000 ODI runs at an average above 40 and a strike rate exceeding 100—joining an elite club alongside AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow. His current strike rate in ODI cricket is 103.31 which reflects his ability to change the gears at will.