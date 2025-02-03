Dasun Shanaka Shows High Standard Of Dedication: Smashes First-Class Century In Morning; Hits 12-Ball 34 In Evening

Hyderabad: Two formats, two impressive knocks - all in one day. Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka pulled off an incredible feat on Sunday as he travelled from Dubai to Colombo showcasing his skill with the bat. The right-handed batter produced two sensational performances in a matter of hours playing a couple of incredible knocks.
Shanka arrived in his home country for the third day in Sri Lanka’s domestic First-Class Major League Tournament. He helped the Sinhalese Sports Club escape from a defeat and secure a draw. The team avoided relegation from the two-division league as a result of a sensational century while batting at No. 7.
Kicking off the final day’s play on Sunday morning, Shanaka played a knock of 123 from 87 deliveries laced with 10 fours and eight sixes. His effort helped SSC recover the innings from 77 from 5 and post 275 all out in response to a total of 412/9 declared from the opposition.
The match ended in a draw, and Shanaka flew back to the UAE. The 33-year-old headed for the airport to feature for Dubai Capitals in their ILT20 match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. While playing for the Capitals.
After David Warner provided a fiery start to his side with a knock of 93 Not Out, Shanka provided a finish to the innings with a cameo of 34 runs from 12 deliveries laced with four boundaries and two sixes. The Capitals eventually carved out a victory by 26 runs.