Darja Semenistaja Clinches L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Women's Singles Title

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Latvia’s sixth seeded Darja Semenistaja weathered the storm and emerged champion winning the singles title in the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships.

The 21-year-old from Latvia gallantly fought back from a set down and saved a match point late in the second set before prevailing over fellow southpaw Storm Hunter, of Australia, in a two-and-a-half-hour battle, on late Sunday evening.

Semenistaja finally prevailed 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2 to win the title and continue her purple patch on Indian soil in 2024.

The Latvian won an ITF W50 title in Bengaluru in January and has also claimed two ITF doubles titles in the country before capping her run with the Mumbai title.

Earlier, second seeds Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Sabrina Santamaria of America captured the doubles title brushing aside the challenge from India No. 1 Prarthana Thombare and Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono.

The second seeded Slovenian-American pairing won the first set 6-4 before Thombare and Hartono struck an early break to lead 2-0 in the second.

However, Jakupovic and Santamaria fought back to take six of the last seven games and complete the 6-4, 6-3 win in one hour and 25 minutes. Jakupovic was also a finalist in the singles event at this tournament in 2017, when she lost to reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The tournament was organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Results:

Singles Final

6-Darja Semenistaja (LAT) bt Storm Hunter (AUS) 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-2.

Doubles Final

2-Dalila Jakupovic (SLO)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) bt Arianne Hartono (NED)/ Prarthana Thombare (IND) 6-4, 6-3.