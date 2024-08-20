39 Runs in 1 Over : Samoan Batter Shatters Yuvraj Singh’s 17-Year-Old Record

Hyderabad: Darius Visser of Samoa broke the record of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday during his knock of 132 runs from 62 deliveries. The Samoan batter registered his name in the T20I history books by breaking a 17-year-old record of Yuvraj Singh.

39 runs in a single T20I over

Visser amassed 39 runs in a single over to surpass Yuvraj Singh’s record of racking up 36 runs from a single over of Stuart Broad in the T20 World Cup 2007. The historical moment occurred in the 15th over of the first innings. The right-handed batter was facing Nalin Nipiko and he showcased sensational power-hitting skills to hit six sixes in the over. The Vanuatu bowler’s indiscipline also played a part in the 39-run over as he bowled three no-balls.

Yuvraj Singh’s record shattered

By scoring 39 runs, Visser surpassed Yuvraj Singh’s feat of amassing 36 runs in the T20 World Cup 2007 against Stuart Broad which is also one of the most iconic moments in cricket history. Also, Visser became the fourth player after Yuvraj Singh (2007), Kieron Pollard (2021), Dipendra Singh Airee (2024) and Nicholas Pooran (2024). Visser, who smashed 14 sixes during his stay at the cease also became the first Samoan batter to hit a T20I ton.

Samoa won the match by 10 runs

In the 2026 World Cup regional qualifier on Tuesday, Samoa posted a total of 174 runs from the 20 overs courtesy of Visser’s explosive knock. In response, Vanuatu managed to rack up 164 runs. Samoa registered a victory by 10 runs as a result and won their second match in the qualifiers.