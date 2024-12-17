Daren Sammy Returns To The West Indies Team In New Role; To Start Tenure From April 2025

Hyderabad: Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach of the West Indies cricket team across all formats. Cricket West Indies (CWI) made an official announcement during their quarterly press conference in St. Vincent. The former West Indies skipper will take charge of the Test side from April 1, 2025, and will continue to coach the limited-over teams.

Sammy replaces Andre Coley as the head coach of the Test side. The 40-year-old has earned a lot of appreciation for his efforts in shaping the white-ball teams after taking over the role in 2023. His captaincy brought renewed energy to the squad with promising results in the limited-overs cricket.

“Daren Sammy will be the Head Coach of all the Senior Men's teams as of April 1, 2025. Announcement made by CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe at the Quarterly Press Conference in St Vincent moments ago.” CWI tweeted on their ‘X’ handle.

During his playing days, Sammy made vital contributions to the West Indies cricket leading the team to T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016. The team management will be expecting him to revive the Caribbean side in Test cricket where they are seen struggling in recent years.

West Indies are currently engaged in a multi-format series against Bangladesh where they drew the Test series while winning the ODI series. Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and so the hosts will be aiming to bounce back and emerge triumphant in the remaining fixtures.