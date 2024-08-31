Indian Team Shouldn’t Go To Pakistan; Former Pakistan Cricketer Advises India Not To Travel For Champions Trophy 2025

Hyderabad: The uncertainty around India’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been the talk of the town recently. Due to the strained diplomatic relations between the two countries, the bilateral series between the two countries has been on hold since 2013. Some media reports suggested that India’s matches are likely to be scheduled in Lahore to ease logistical concerns while some claimed that the tournament would be played in a hybrid model.
It is also reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reluctant to send the side to the country amongst the political tensions and security issues.
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has shared his views on the issue and advised India that they should not tour Pakistan for the ICC event. He also opined that the tournament will be played in a hybrid model.
“Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan and Pakistan should think about it and then the ICC will make its decision and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will played in Dubai," Kaneria said while speaking to Sports Tak.
"The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model.”
Interestingly, none of the current players in the Indian team have played in Pakistan. However, three of the experienced players - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were part of India’s bilateral series against Pakistan in 2012/13.
Recently former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif has opined that there is ‘50 % confirmation’ of India participating in the tournament as PCB supports Jay Shah’s appointment as chairman of the ICC.