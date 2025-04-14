Dangerous Punjab Kings Player Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings' (PBKS) fast bowling coach James Hopes addressed the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Hopes analyzed the team's recent performance, provided updates on Lockie Ferguson's injury, and highlighted the need to improve the team's fielding.

Lockie Ferguson suffered an injury during the last clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), compelling him to leave the field midway through the sixth over. Hopes revealed that Ferguson will most likely not be available for the remainder of the tournament. "Ferguson is out indefinitely and the chances of us getting him back by the end of the tournament are very slim, I would have thought. I think he has sustained a pretty serious injury,” he stated.

Ferguson managed 5 wickets in the four games, two deliveries in the fourth game for PBKS this season, and PBKS doesn't have a natural replacement for the New Zealand star at the moment.

Before the IPL, Ferguson was struggling with injuries, as he missed the Champions Trophy due to a hamstring issue sustained during the ILT20.

The coach also assessed the team’s performance in the last game and addressed the dropped catches against Hyderabad, saying, "That (last game) was a bit disappointing for us. We knew going into it that it was going to be an extremely high-scoring game. We knew that it was a high-scoring wicket. We got a great score on the board, but then, unfortunately, our inability to take catches that night made the match disappear on us.”

Acknowledging the upcoming challenges, with consecutive matches against KKR and RCB, Hopes said, "We're sitting at 3-2, which is a good spot in the competition, and we've got a big week coming up against the same two opponents, KKR and RCB. That's just the way the schedule has worked out for us. We've got them for the next four games. So if we can have a good week, we're going to be well-placed going into the second half of the tournament.”

Hopes further elaborated on the team's overall fielding performance in the tournament, saying, "I think we've dropped 12 catches in the tournament now... If we had taken those catches, I think we could be sitting here with a four-and-one record, but we can't do anything other than keep the boys working on it, and keep them trying to improve in the field."

Despite the concerns, Hopes expressed confidence in the potential of key players. He lauded Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and shared his experience of working with him, “For starters, I'm really enjoying working with him. And you're correct, he is a world-class bowler. The only thing that's missing from Arsh presently is a bag full of wickets, which he can get anytime soon…If those chances start going his way, you're going to see the wickets start piling up.”

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on April 15, at 7:30 PM.