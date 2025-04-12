ETV Bharat / sports

Dangerous Gujarat Titans Player Ruled Out Of IPL 2025 With Groin Injury

Gujarat Titans have suffered another setback as Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 with a groin injury.

Gujarat Titans have suffered another setback as Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 with a groin injury.
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar (R) checks on his teammate Glenn Phillips (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) dealt yet another injury blow after as New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a groin injury.

Earlier, GT lost their star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who returned home due to personal reasons after featuring in just two matches. Phillips' exit has only added to the franchise's growing concerns. The 28-year-old sustained the injury while fielding as a substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an attempt to save a boundary.

GT released a statement confirming Phillips’ injury and wishing him a speedy recovery. "Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Phillips was the headline for his electric fielding during New Zealand’s Champions Trophy campaign. His crucial contributions at the end were crucial as well. In addition to this, he can also bowl off-spin. However, despite the promise, he was yet to be named in GT’s playing XI and now finds his season ending on a disappointing note—as a sidelined substitute fielder.

While the Titans have seen strong performances from their top-order batters—Sai Sudharsan, skipper Shubman Gill, and the experienced Jos Buttler—Phillips’ absence, even as a bench option, will be a significant blow to their campaign.

