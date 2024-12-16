D Gukesh Credits Former Indian Cricket Team Mentor's 'Suggestions' For His Triumph In World Chess Championship

Chennai: D Gukesh opened up on the role of his mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton after his recent triumph in the World Chess Championship saying that his conversation with the South African mentor helped him develop as a player.

"Paddy has been a very important part of my team. After I won the Candidates, I asked Sandeep sir (Sandeep Singhal of Westbridge Capital) for a mental trainer. He immediately put me in touch with Paddy Upton, who has had so much experience working with high-performance athletes," Gukesh stated at the press conference.

"In a world championship, it's not only about chess. A lot of mental and emotional pressures to deal with. For me, the suggestions and the conversations I have had with him, has been very important for me and my development as a player. Paddy's teachings helped me."

Thousands of fans came together to welcome new world Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraj on Monday morning as he returned from Singapore after winning the World Championship title. He became the youngest world Champion by defeating Ding Liren in the title clash. The Indian chess prodigy was greeted by officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and students from the renowned Velammal Vidyalaya which is also known as a chess hub in the country.

"I am very glad to be here. I can see the support and what it means to India... You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy," Gukesh said while addressing the press outside the airport. Gukesh was garlanded after he exited from the airport as thousand of fans surrounded him to catch a glimpse. A specially designed car with photos of Gukesh and tagline "18 at 18" was at the airport to escort the Indian chess star to his residence.

After becoming world champion, Gukesh sat down with GM Maurice Ashley to talk about a host of issues. When asked about his love for chess, Gukesh said, "In this match, I was feeling really stressed out and wasn’t feeling very enthusiastic. I went through a lot of emotions during this match. I lost the first game. So many emotions to go through. Was a bit stressful. Got caught up with the pressure of the moment. And at that moment what really helped was those close to me reminded me why I fell in love with the sport in the first place."

"Back when I first saw the chess board and the pieces, I didn’t know what being a world champion was or any of those things. It was just a toy for me. But the coolest toy. Deep down I’m still this kid who loves chess," he added.

Former MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar hails Gukesh for being an ambassador.

"18-year-old Gukesh is emblematic of this New India - where Young Indians are confidently showcasing their abilities on global stage - From Tech innovation to Sports to Business to Music to Security. I'm a proud Indian because of Ambassadors of New India like Gukesh - may the force always be with you and all those who believe in working hard for success," posts Rajeev Chandrasekhar on X.