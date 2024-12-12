I Am Living My Dreams: D Gukesh Expresses His Feelings After Becoming Youngest World Chess Champion

Hyderabad: India's Grandmaster (GM) Dommaraju Gukesh clinched the World Chess Champion, defeating reigning champion China's Ding Liren in the Game 14, which seemed to be heading towards the tie-breaker, of the World Chess Championship final in Singapore on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion as he clinched the prestigious title at the age of 18. Previously, the record was held by Russia's legendary Garry Kasparov when he won the title at the age of 22, defeating Russian grandmaster Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Following his victory in the Game 14, Gukesh got emotional as he struggled to hold back his tears. "I got emotional because I wasn't expecting to win from that position," said Gukesh after his emphatic victory.

"I was going to press. But I was like let's focus on tie-breaks. But when I saw the blunder, I came to realise that I had achieved my dream. Every chess player wants to experience this. I am living my dreams. Thanks to God first of all. I would like to thank each and every one of my team. But I will have to prepare my speech first (laughs). I've been dreaming about this moment for 10 years!" added the World Chess Champion Gukesh.

"When I realised (Ding's blunder), it was the best moment of my life. We all know who Ding is. He has been one of the best players in history. We have seen how much pressure he has faced and it shows who the true champion is. For me, he is a real world champion," Gukesh added.

"The toughest challenge was losing the first game. It was humiliating. I needed some mental toughness at that moment. I had to endure these things which were tough. But I am happy it worked out well," Gukesh reflects on the game 14.

It looked like a draw. With my bishop on, I thought there was a lot of stuff that could go wrong. My whole strategy with the match was to push as much as possible. I was confident about my strategy and approach. It was good that way. And since I won, I think it was a good strategy," he added.

"Gayo (Grzegorz Gajewski) was my trainer for the past two years. Paddy Upton has been a huge support for me in preparation for the World Chess championship, although he is not part of my team. Radosław Wojtaszek is there. Pentala Harikrishna is also there. Vincent Keymer, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and Jan Klimkowski are others in my team," he added.

The World Championship 2024 match was the first in 138 years to feature two contestants from Asia, the reigning World Champion, China’s Ding Liren and challenger Dommaraju Gukesh from India competing for the title. For his incredible achievement, Gukesh has been rewarded with a prize money of Rs 21.21 Crores (US$2.5 million).