D Gukesh Ascends To No.3 Rankings In FIDE Rating; Praggnanandhaa Re-Enters In Top 10

Hyderabad: Reigning world champion D Gukesh has leaped to No.3 in the latest FIDE classical ratings. On the other hand, his compatriot, R Praggnandhaa, has bounced back into the top 10. The 18-year-old Gukesh, who won the world title in Singapore in December 2024, has earned 10 points and now boasts a 2787 rating. In the Chess World Championship Final, Gukesh outplayed China's Ding Liren and became the youngest world champion in the classical format of the game. However, his form took a dip after the glory, and he lost the Tata Steel Masters to Praggnandhaa based on a tie-break.

A defeat in the Tata Steel Masters hasn’t affected Gukesh’s rating, and he has now piped Arjun Erigiasi and Fabiano Caruana. The 18-year-old is now only behind Hikaru Nakamura (2802) and Magnus Carlsen (2833) in the rankings.

Erigasi has dropped to fifth place with a 2777 rating, while Praggnanandhaa, who is currently participating in the Prague Masters, re-entered the top 10. Earlier, he was in the top 10 chess players across the globe in July last year. He is now placed at No.8 with a rating of 2758 after earning 17 points from a victory in the Tata Steel Masters.

In the women’s list, Koneru Humpy is the sole participant from India to be in the top 10 and is ranked at the sixth position with a 2528 rating. R Vaishali (2484) and Harika Dronavalli (2483) are in 14th and 16th place, respectively.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registered an easy win over Nguyen Thai Dai Van of the Czech Republic. Aravindh Chithambaram became the sole leader in the points table with a victory over top seed Wei Yi of China in the third round of the Prague Masters.