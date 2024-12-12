D Gukesh Becomes Youngest World Champion, Beats China's D Liren In World Chess Championship Game 14

Singapore: India's Grandmaster (GM) Dommaraju Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion, beating China's Ding Liren in the Game 14 of the World Chess Championship (WCC) on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

The World Championship 2024 match was the first in 138 years to feature two contestants from Asia, the reigning World Champion, China’s Ding Liren and challenger Dommaraju Gukesh from India competing for the title. For his incredible achievement, Gukesh has been rewarded with a prize money of Rs 21.21 Crores (US$2.5 million).

Before Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who is the third-youngest grandmaster in history, also became the only second Indian to achieve this incredible feat after India's legendary chess player GM Viswanathan. Anand has won the World Chess Championship coveted title on 5 occasions.

The World Chess Championship title is one of the most prestigious achievements in the chess community. Since 1886, only 17 players have held the prestigious title of World Chess Champion. Gukesh is now the 18th World Chess Champion.

Coming to the match front, the scores were tied at 6.5 each at the end of Game 13. The Chinese Grandmaster had an upper hand as he was set to start with white pieces and thus the odds were against the Indian player. Ding Liren was heading towards a draw until he blundered in the 53rd move of the match and gave an opportunity to the Indian grandmaster to avoid the former to take the game in the tie-breaker.

Gukesh got an opportunity to challenge the reigning champion after he clinched the 2024 Chess Candidates Tournament, becoming the youngest Indian to win the title.

Gukesh secured won the last Game and took his points tally to 7.5 points, winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed to be going into the tie-breaker for most part.

Dommaraju Gukesh struggled to hold back tears after the win.

"I got emotional becuase I wasn't expecting to win from that position. I was going to press. But I was like let's focus on tie-breaks. But when I saw the blunder, I came to realise that I had achieved my dream. Every chess player wants to experience this. I am living my dreams. Thanks to God first of all. I would like to thank each and every one of my team. But I will have to prepare my speech first (laughs). I've been dreaming about this moment for 10 years!" said the World Chess Champion Gukesh.

"When I realized (Ding's blunder), it was best moment of my life. We all know who Ding is. He has been one of the best players in the history. We have seen how much pressure he has faced and it shows who true champion is. For me, he is a real world champion," he added.

"I think I played my best tournament here. I could have been better, but I have no regrets. Thank you, I will continue to play," Ding Liren said after the loss.