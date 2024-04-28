IPL 2024 | CSK Defeat SRH By 78 Runs Courtesy Of Clinical Bowling Display

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings scripted a clinical bowling display on Sunday in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and won the game by 78 runs. The chase of 213 looked beyond SRH's reach throughout their innings as wickets kept tumbling for the team. SRH were all out on 134 and Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

Earlier in the match, SRH won the toss and opt to bowl. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the highest run-getter for the batting side with his knock of 98. Daryl Mitchell also scored a half-century for CSK and the team posted a total of 212/3 as a result.

Live updates from second innings

Over 11-18.5 (134/10)

SRH never looked in control of the proceedings as the wickets kept tumbling and they were bundled out far away from the target. Pathirana first dismissed Markram with a 147 kph yorker which uprooted the middle stump out of the ground in the 11th over and then got rid of Klaasen in 16th over with a low full toss which kept SRH out of the chase. Tushar Deshpande was the highest wicket-taker for the bowling side and CSK wrapped up the opposition on 134.

Over 7-10 (78/4)

It is the first time in the tournament that SRH ‘s batting unit is struggling so much. Ravindra Jadeja outfoxed Nitish Reddy with a short delivery in the ninth over. It was a rare scene in T20 cricket when a spinner bowled a bouncer and the batter tried to attempt a pull. The top edge went behind the wicket and Dhoni made no mistake in taking the catch.

Last 10 overs and SRH needs to score at around 13 runs per over. A tough task in hand but they still have Heinrich Klassen on the crease and he can change the game withing few balls on his day.

Over 0-6 (53/3)

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head (13 off 7 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (15 off 9 balls) started on an aggressive note but it was right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande who removed both the openers and one-down Anmolpreet Singh (0) as the visitors were reeling at 40 for 3. Both Head and Abhishek Sharma were caught by Daryl Mitchell. Anmolpreet was caught by Moeen Ali.

Live updates from first innings

Over 16-20 (212/3)

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued playing his shots at will and was nearing his hundred. He took on rival skipper Pat Cummins and smashed back-to-back boundaries in the 16th over. All-rounder Shivam Dube (39 not out off 20 balls), who walked in at number four, also joined the party. He hit his first maximum off pacer T Natarajan over deep mid-wicket. It was raining boundaries and sixes at the Chepauk. Dube also played round the park and ably supported Ruturaj, who anchored the innings. Ruturaj fell short of his hundred by two runs and was dismissed in the final over after being caught by Nitish Reddy in the deep. He and Shivam Dube added 74 runs for the third wicket. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (5 not out) smashed a boundary on the first ball he faced as the crowd erupted in joy. Dube smashed a six on the penultimate ball of the innings and finished the innings with a single. CSK amassed 64 runs in the last five overs as they posted a challenging 212/3 on the board. Dube hammered four sixes and a four in his entertaining knock. For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, pacers Jaydev Unadkat (1/38) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/38) were the pick of the bowlers.

Over 11-15 (148/2)

Mitchell was looking dangerous with his powerful hits but Jaydev Unadkat dismissed him with a low full-toss after scoring a half-century. The ball was checked for a waste height no-ball but it was a legitimate delivery and the New Zealand all-rounder had to walk back to the crease. Ruturaj is scoring runs with ease from one end but he will need other batters to play aggressive knocks around him. Ruturaj is now heading towards his ton and the way he is middling the ball he can score the century.

Over 7-10 (92/1)

Both of Mitchell and Gaikwad are keeping the scoreboard ticking with some brilliant strokes. The duo has added 73 runs for the second wicket so far with the latter looking in fine nick. Ruturaj completed his half-century in 27 deliveries and he can look forward to stay till the back end of the innings. Mitchell is now focusing on taking some risks and up the ante for the team.

Over 0-6 (50/1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a slight swing in the very first over and that has kept Rahane calm on the crease so far. Nitish Reddy then bowled the second over of the innings and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a boundary on the last ball of the over with a pull. Bhuvneshwar is bowling in tight areas today and is getting some swing from the surface as well. Rahane tried to play a lofted shot against him in the third over but provided a simple catch in the hands of the deep mid-wicket. The duo of Ruturaj and Daryl Mitchell upped the run rate afterwards with the former playing some quality strokes.

Playing XI

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl