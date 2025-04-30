CSK vs PBKS Match Preview: Chennai Aim To Avoid Knockout Blow, Punjab Eye On No. 2 Spot

Once an unbreachable fortress, MA Chidambaram Stadium . fondly known as Chepauk, hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025, having four teams handing them defeats. CSK will have to win all five of their remaining games to keep themselves into the playoff race with 14 points, praying for other results to go in their favour. CSK have never lost more than four games at home in an IPL season before. In contrast, a loss here and they will be officially out of the tournament.

Amid all this, they are now up against a side which is aiming to qualify for the playoffs after the prolonged gap of 10 years and have an exceptional track record in recent times, Punjab Kings (PBKS). Punjab have emerged triumphant on six occasions against five-time champions CSK in their last seven outings. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and with Ricky Ponting at the helm, Punjab is heavily dependent on their uncapped Indian openers and skipper.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya bat with ultra aggressive intent and explosive power, something that CSK has lacked prominently this season. Punjab batters strike at 164.51 in the powerplay, the second best in IPL 2025.

Priyansh and Prabhsimran have scored at a run rate of 10.69 this season, just behind Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's 10.89, among opening pairs. The southpaw racked up his maiden hundred off 39 balls, , then the second fastest century by an Indian batter, when the two sides squared off against each other in Mullanpur.

Punjab haven't got any support from their overseas players, especially the batters. They have tried Ashmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis, but all have been vulnerable this season so far. PBKS middle order has the second lowest strike rate (130.75) and third lowest average (24.17) among all ten teams. However, Stoinis, who was left out of the XI against the washout game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, might come back in the lineup, having hit a spectacular hundred the last time he played at Chepauk.

In the bowling front, Punjab have taken the least number of wickets (45) in IPL 2025. Punjab have the third lowest economy in powerplay, but like in batting, they struggled in the middle order, and especially in death overs.

CSK's batting woes are not hidden either. They have the lowest strike rate (125.93) and second-lowest average (27.20) in the powerplay after Sunrisers Hyderabad. In addition to this, CSK have amassed the least number of sixes in the first six overs. After conceding their first ever defeat against SRH at home, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that they had a poor auction ahead of the season.

Mainly, CSK have done unlike CSK thing, having tried as many as 21 players this season. One can feel that CSK have lost all hopes to qualify for the final four from the talks of stand-in skipper MS Dhoni. Dhoni asserted that they want to give opportunity to youngsters and see what they have in their arsenal to prepare a strong team for the next edition. They have already given caps to 20-year-old Shaikh Rasheed, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, 22-year-old South African Dewald Brevis, putting the likes of Vansh Bedi and Ramakrishna Ghosh in match-simulation training at their High Performance Academy on the outskirts of the city.

CSK vs PBKS Head-To-Head

CSK 16 - 15 PBKS. PBKS have beaten CSK in six of the last seven matches, which includes wins at Chepauk in 2023 and 2024.

CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report

One of the main reasons behind CSK's failure is that it's not the same Chepauk surface that used to be till last season. Yes, the ball is sticking a bit and offers some turn as well, but it's not unplayable. The new battery will always face difficulties to hit from the ball one. Dew is expected to play a huge role in the second innings due to humidity.

Possible Playing XI:

CSK Possible Playing XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj.

CSK Impact Player: Shivam Dube

PBKS Possible Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

PBKS Impact Player: Harpreet Brar