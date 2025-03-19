ETV Bharat / sports

First Time After 12 Years? Mumbai Indians Aim To Break The Jinx By Winning Their 2025 IPL Season Opener

Mumbai Indians are looking to break their disastrous IPL campaign openers defeats streak when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 opener.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in their campaign opener of the IPL 2025 to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

Mumbai will be without their regular skipper Hardik Pandya after the IPL committee banned him for one match after a slow over-rate violation by the side in the last season.

However, speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Hardik revealed that Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in his absence. "Yeah, Surya obviously leads India as well. When I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format (to lead). He is an exciting option as well," Hardik Pandya said.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have won the joint-most Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. They also hold the record for most defeats in consecutive season openers.

Since 2012, Mumbai have lost 12 season openers. When Mumbai last won the first match of their campaign was dated back in 2012, when they beat their arch-rival Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai’s losing streak started in season openers in 2013. Before that, they had won their first games of the 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 seasons. In 2008, in its first-ever IPL match, it went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Wankhede.

YearOppositionResultVenue
2024Gujarat TitansLost by 6 runsAhmedabad
2023Royal Challengers BangaloreLost by eight wicketsBengaluru
2022Delhi CapitalsLost by four wicketsBrabourne
2021Royal Challengers BangaloreLost by two wicketsChennai
2020Chennai Super KingsLost by five wicketsAbu Dhabi
2019Delhi CapitalsLost by 37 runsWankhede
2018Chennai Super KingsLost by one wicketWankhede
2017Rising Pune SupergiantLost by seven wicketsPune
2016Rising Pune SupergiantsLost by nine wicketsWankhede
2015Kolkata Knight RidersLost by seven wicketsEden Gardens
2014Kolkata Knight RidersLost by 41 runsAbu Dhabi
2013Royal Challengers BangaloreLost by two runsBengaluru

MI play two games on the road, against CSK and Gujarat Giants (GG), before coming home to the Wankhede Stadium to play their first home game, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 31st March.

MI play two games on the road, against CSK and Gujarat Giants (GG), before coming home to the Wankhede Stadium to play their first home game, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 31st March.

