First Time After 12 Years? Mumbai Indians Aim To Break The Jinx By Winning Their 2025 IPL Season Opener

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in their campaign opener of the IPL 2025 to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.
Mumbai will be without their regular skipper Hardik Pandya after the IPL committee banned him for one match after a slow over-rate violation by the side in the last season.
ICYMI: सूर्या दादा will be the 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 in our first game of the season.
However, speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Hardik revealed that Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in his absence. "Yeah, Surya obviously leads India as well. When I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format (to lead). He is an exciting option as well," Hardik Pandya said.
𝗦𝗞𝗬 (CAPTAIN) for our opening match 🆚 CSK
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have won the joint-most Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. They also hold the record for most defeats in consecutive season openers.
Since 2012, Mumbai have lost 12 season openers. When Mumbai last won the first match of their campaign was dated back in 2012, when they beat their arch-rival Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Mumbai’s losing streak started in season openers in 2013. Before that, they had won their first games of the 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 seasons. In 2008, in its first-ever IPL match, it went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Wankhede.
|Year
|Opposition
|Result
|Venue
|2024
|Gujarat Titans
|Lost by 6 runs
|Ahmedabad
|2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lost by eight wickets
|Bengaluru
|2022
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost by four wickets
|Brabourne
|2021
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lost by two wickets
|Chennai
|2020
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lost by five wickets
|Abu Dhabi
|2019
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost by 37 runs
|Wankhede
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lost by one wicket
|Wankhede
|2017
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Lost by seven wickets
|Pune
|2016
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|Lost by nine wickets
|Wankhede
|2015
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lost by seven wickets
|Eden Gardens
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lost by 41 runs
|Abu Dhabi
|2013
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lost by two runs
|Bengaluru
MI play two games on the road, against CSK and Gujarat Giants (GG), before coming home to the Wankhede Stadium to play their first home game, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 31st March.