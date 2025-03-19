First Time After 12 Years? Mumbai Indians Aim To Break The Jinx By Winning Their 2025 IPL Season Opener

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in their campaign opener of the IPL 2025 to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

Mumbai will be without their regular skipper Hardik Pandya after the IPL committee banned him for one match after a slow over-rate violation by the side in the last season.

However, speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Hardik revealed that Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in his absence. "Yeah, Surya obviously leads India as well. When I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format (to lead). He is an exciting option as well," Hardik Pandya said.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have won the joint-most Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. They also hold the record for most defeats in consecutive season openers.

Since 2012, Mumbai have lost 12 season openers. When Mumbai last won the first match of their campaign was dated back in 2012, when they beat their arch-rival Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai’s losing streak started in season openers in 2013. Before that, they had won their first games of the 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 seasons. In 2008, in its first-ever IPL match, it went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Wankhede.

Year Opposition Result Venue 2024 Gujarat Titans Lost by 6 runs Ahmedabad 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lost by eight wickets Bengaluru 2022 Delhi Capitals Lost by four wickets Brabourne 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lost by two wickets Chennai 2020 Chennai Super Kings Lost by five wickets Abu Dhabi 2019 Delhi Capitals Lost by 37 runs Wankhede 2018 Chennai Super Kings Lost by one wicket Wankhede 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Lost by seven wickets Pune 2016 Rising Pune Supergiants Lost by nine wickets Wankhede 2015 Kolkata Knight Riders Lost by seven wickets Eden Gardens 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Lost by 41 runs Abu Dhabi 2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lost by two runs Bengaluru

MI play two games on the road, against CSK and Gujarat Giants (GG), before coming home to the Wankhede Stadium to play their first home game, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 31st March.