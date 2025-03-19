ETV Bharat / sports

With Hardik Pandya Suspended, Suryakumar Yadav To Captain Mumbai Indians In IPL Opener vs CSK

Suryakumar Yadav will take up Mumbai Indians' captaincy role for the IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.

Suryakumar Yadav will take up Mumbai Indians' captaincy role for the IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.
Suryakumar Yadav (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Mumbai: Regular skipper Hardik Pandya will be forced to sit out due to a one-match suspension for over-rate offences committed by the team last season, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23.

Suryakumar has an exceptional record as India's captain with a brilliant record of 17 wins, 4 losses and a tie. He recently led the Indian cricket team to an emphatic 4-1 triumph over England at home.

However, he is not at his batting best. His batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series, with his last fifty coming in July 2024 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

"Surya (Yadav) leads India as well. When I am not there he is the ideal choice," Pandya said during MI's pre-season press conference here.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the BCCI has communicated the one-match ban on Pandya to the team owing to three slow over-rate violations by his team last season.

MI had finished at the bottom of the heap, managing just four wins against 10 losses in 2024, which was Pandya's debut year as captain. He took over from Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five trophies but was struggling at that stage.

Mumbai: Regular skipper Hardik Pandya will be forced to sit out due to a one-match suspension for over-rate offences committed by the team last season, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23.

Suryakumar has an exceptional record as India's captain with a brilliant record of 17 wins, 4 losses and a tie. He recently led the Indian cricket team to an emphatic 4-1 triumph over England at home.

However, he is not at his batting best. His batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series, with his last fifty coming in July 2024 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

"Surya (Yadav) leads India as well. When I am not there he is the ideal choice," Pandya said during MI's pre-season press conference here.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the BCCI has communicated the one-match ban on Pandya to the team owing to three slow over-rate violations by his team last season.

MI had finished at the bottom of the heap, managing just four wins against 10 losses in 2024, which was Pandya's debut year as captain. He took over from Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five trophies but was struggling at that stage.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARDIK PANDYAMUMBAI INDIANS CAPTAINSURYKUMAR YADAVHARDIK PANDYA SUSPENDEDCSK VS MI IPL 2025 MATCH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.