With Hardik Pandya Suspended, Suryakumar Yadav To Captain Mumbai Indians In IPL Opener vs CSK

Mumbai: Regular skipper Hardik Pandya will be forced to sit out due to a one-match suspension for over-rate offences committed by the team last season, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23.

Suryakumar has an exceptional record as India's captain with a brilliant record of 17 wins, 4 losses and a tie. He recently led the Indian cricket team to an emphatic 4-1 triumph over England at home.

However, he is not at his batting best. His batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series, with his last fifty coming in July 2024 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

"Surya (Yadav) leads India as well. When I am not there he is the ideal choice," Pandya said during MI's pre-season press conference here.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the BCCI has communicated the one-match ban on Pandya to the team owing to three slow over-rate violations by his team last season.

MI had finished at the bottom of the heap, managing just four wins against 10 losses in 2024, which was Pandya's debut year as captain. He took over from Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five trophies but was struggling at that stage.