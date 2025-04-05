ETV Bharat / sports

CSK Player Spotted Sleeping During Game Against Delhi Capitals, Images Goes Viral

CSK player Vansh Bedi was spotted sleeping in the dugout during their run-chase against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 5.

Vansh Bedi was spotted sleeping in the dugout (Snapshot from JioHotstar)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 9:57 PM IST

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Vansh Bedi was seen having a nap in the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) during an crucial run chase at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. Bedi, who hasn't played a single game for CSK so far, was spotted sleeping next to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the powerplay overs of the second innings of the match, where Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side struggled.

Social Media users immediately spotted him as people started to have some fun at the expense of the youngster. Vansh, who became a sensation after the CSK vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) game as he asked two Indian cricket greats Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to pose with him together. Vansh is a wicketkeeper-batter who is known for his exploits in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) and is a good player of spin.

However, he has now become famous for another reason as his nap time during the game went viral. You can see some the reactions below:

Meanwhile, CSK lost their third game in a row after winning their season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk in Chennai while Delhi Capitals achieved the top spot in the points table.

TAGGED:

