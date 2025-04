ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Finishes Off In Style! CSK Beat LSG By 4 Wickets To End Their 5-Match Losing Streak

Lucknow: MS Dhoni gives nostalia to his fans as he successfully finished the game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday, April 14. With this win, CSK ended their five-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL 2025.