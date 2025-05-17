FA Cup Final: Crystal Palace Win Their First Major Trophy In 120 Years; Stuns Manchester City

London: Crystal Palace won their first-ever trophy by stunning Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The club won their first major trophy in the existence of 120 years, thanks to Eberechi Eze's first-half goal and Dean Henderson's penalty save. They became the 43rd side to clinch the title of the tournament.

Eze opened the attack for Crystal Palace in the 16th minute, and then the team defended that lead with a compact defence. The South London club carved a counter-attack as they moved from front to back with lightning speed. Jean-Philippe Mateta held the ball on the halfway line and then passed it to full-back Daniel Muñoz, who made a run with a burst from the right flank. He then provided a cross to Eze, who struck the ball in the far corner of the net to give City a lead.

City had a golden chance to equalise the scoreline as Bernardo Silva was brought down by Tyrick Mitchell, and the team received a penalty. But, former Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson saved the penalty with his sharp reflexes.

The seven-time winner attacked the other end relentlessly in the second half for a comeback, but Crystal's defence still stood their ground.